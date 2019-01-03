Tottenham returns to second place with 3-0 win over Cardiff [03/يناير/2019] SANAA, Jan. 3 (Saba) - Tottenham Hotspur pulled back in second place in the Premier League, six points behind leaders Liverpool after a 3-0 win over modest Cardiff City on Tuesday.



Liverpool will face third-placed Manchester City on Thursday and the latter could go beyond Tottenham if they avoid losing at the cup.



Tottenham coach Mauricio Pochettino praised the way his side dominated the game early.



"The strength we have shown from the start has been fantastic for controlling the game," he told Sky Sports. We were aware of the difficulty of achieving a great result and wanted to impose a rapid rhythm from the beginning. We found the solution in the first 20 minutes. "I do not want to talk about the table. Of course we are in good shape. We must be consistent in performance. We have to have it all season. "





AA

Saba