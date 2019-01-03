ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الخميس، 03 - يناير - 2019 الساعة 11:21:52م
الرئيس المشاط يناقش مع وزير الدفاع الأوضاع بالجبهات
التقى الأخ مهدي المشاط رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى القائد الأعلى للقوات المسلحة اليوم وزير الدفاع اللواء الركن محمد ناصر العاطفي.
وزارة الدفاع الروسية تحصي خسائر الجماعات الإرهابية في سوريا خلال 2018
أكدت وزارة الدفاع الروسية أنه تم خلال العام المنصرم القضاء على أكثر من 23 ألف مسلح من منتمي الجماعات الإرهابية والتشكيلات المسلحة اللاشرعية في سوريا.
ارتفاع إنتاج روسيا اليومي من النفط في ديسمبر
كشفت بيانات وزارة الطاقة الروسية اليوم الأربعاء أن إنتاج البلاد من النفط بلغ 11.45 مليون برميل يوميا في ديسمبر كانون الأول، ارتفاعا من 11.37 مليون برميل يوميا في نوفمبر.
توتنهام يعود للمركز الثاني بفوزه 3-صفر على كارديف
استعاد توتنهام هوتسبير المركز الثاني في الدوري الانجليزي الممتاز لكرة القدم متراجعا بفارق ست نقاط خلف ليفربول المتصدر عقب فوزه 3-صفر على كارديف سيتي المتواضع امس الثلاثاء.
قيادة محافظة المحويت تنعي الشيخ علي محمد عزان
السبت القادم..حملة إعلامية شعبية لرفع الحظر عن مطار صنعاء الدولي
الأجهزة الأمنية تلقي القبض على العصابة التي اختطفت أسرة من بيت النجار
مستشفى الأمل بالحديدة يخصص إيراد يوم من رسوم المعاينة لمركز علاج الأورام
Two militant militants blow themselves up in clash with police in Tunisia
[03/يناير/2019] SANAA, Jan, 3 (Saba) - Two armed militants blew themselves up on Thursday after an exchange of fire with security forces in the town of Jalama, 250 km (60 miles) south of Tunis, the Tunisian interior ministry said.


"In a pre-emptive and information-based security operation, the National Unit for Research on Terrorism, Organized Crime and the Safety of the National Territory was established today, in coordination with the Central Department of Public Information in the General Directorate of the Special Security Services," the ministry said in a statement. The Department of Counter-Terrorism and the Directorate General of National Security Intervention Units,

I was able to locate the presence of terrorist elements in a house in the northern district of the city of Jalama state Sidi Bouzid. "

The statement added, "After a raid during which a heavy exchange of fire followed by two terrorist elements detonated themselves with explosive belts .. The process is still ongoing and we will provide you with more details later."

Tunisia witnessed three major attacks in 2015, including two tourists, the first attack on a museum in the capital and the second on a beach in Sousse. The third attack targeted a presidential palace in the capital, killing 12 people.

 The so-called Islamic State Organization Daesh claimed responsibility for the three attacks.


