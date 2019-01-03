Two militant militants blow themselves up in clash with police in Tunisia [03/يناير/2019] SANAA, Jan, 3 (Saba) - Two armed militants blew themselves up on Thursday after an exchange of fire with security forces in the town of Jalama, 250 km (60 miles) south of Tunis, the Tunisian interior ministry said.





"In a pre-emptive and information-based security operation, the National Unit for Research on Terrorism, Organized Crime and the Safety of the National Territory was established today, in coordination with the Central Department of Public Information in the General Directorate of the Special Security Services," the ministry said in a statement. The Department of Counter-Terrorism and the Directorate General of National Security Intervention Units,



I was able to locate the presence of terrorist elements in a house in the northern district of the city of Jalama state Sidi Bouzid. "



The statement added, "After a raid during which a heavy exchange of fire followed by two terrorist elements detonated themselves with explosive belts .. The process is still ongoing and we will provide you with more details later."



Tunisia witnessed three major attacks in 2015, including two tourists, the first attack on a museum in the capital and the second on a beach in Sousse. The third attack targeted a presidential palace in the capital, killing 12 people.



The so-called Islamic State Organization Daesh claimed responsibility for the three attacks.





AA

Saba