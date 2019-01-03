Palestinian rights report reveals 413 Israeli violations against journalists during 2018 [03/يناير/2019] SANAA, Jan. 3 (Saba) - A Palestinian rights report revealed 413 Israeli violations against journalists in the occupied Palestinian territory last year, including the deaths of two martyrs.



According to the ninth report issued by the Palestinian News and Information Agency, the Israeli occupation forces continue to pursue and target journalists by firing live ammunition, metal, tear gas, beatings, direct arrests or trials adding that Its systematic and planned policy aimed at confiscating the truth and silencing the mouths to cover up its daily crimes against our people.



"The escalation of these crimes and violations by targeting and killing Palestinian journalists and photographers requires a serious stand by Arab and international human rights organizations, unions and Arab and international press unions to stop these crimes by organizing international campaigns to support journalists.



The Israeli violations against journalists amounted to 413 violations, including two martyrs: the television cameraman of "Eye Media" Yaser Murtaja, when Israeli occupation soldiers targeted him while he was covering the "Great Return" march east of Khan Yunis and the Local news Ahmed Abu Hussein, after being targeted by the Israeli occupation forces with an explosive live bullet hit him in the abdomen from the left, while covering the march of" great return in the border areas east of the Gaza Strip, and died of his wounds.



The number of injured journalists between 01/01/2018 and 31/12/2018 due to the firing of rubber bullets, tear gas canisters, severe beatings, in addition to other attacks, amounted to 278 injured, while the number of arrests and detentions And the withdrawal of cards and shootings that did not result in injuries of 121 cases, while the cases of attacks on institutions and press equipment reached to 12 cases.





AA

Saba