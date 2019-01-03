17 Afghan security forces killed in Taliban attacks in 2 days [03/يناير/2019] SANAA, Jan. 3 (Saba) - About 17 Afghan security forces have been killed in Taliban attacks targeting areas in two provinces of Afghanistan in the past 48 hours.



At least 11 security personnel were killed in two separate Taliban attacks targeting a point and two security convoys on the outskirts of the capital of Baghlan province on Wednesday, Afghan officials said.



In the province of "Kandahar", the Taliban killed at least six Afghan army soldiers, and seven others were wounded in attacks by Taliban militants targeting a military base and a nearby checkpoint on Tuesday evening.



Local council member Ahmed Shah Khan said the gunmen had managed to dig an underground tunnel into the base.





AA

Saba