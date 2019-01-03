ابحث عن:
محلي
عربي ودولي
اقتصاد
رياضة
آخر تحديث: الخميس، 03 - يناير - 2019 الساعة 11:21:52م
الرئيس المشاط يناقش مع وزير الدفاع الأوضاع بالجبهات
التقى الأخ مهدي المشاط رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى القائد الأعلى للقوات المسلحة اليوم وزير الدفاع اللواء الركن محمد ناصر العاطفي.
وزارة الدفاع الروسية تحصي خسائر الجماعات الإرهابية في سوريا خلال 2018
أكدت وزارة الدفاع الروسية أنه تم خلال العام المنصرم القضاء على أكثر من 23 ألف مسلح من منتمي الجماعات الإرهابية والتشكيلات المسلحة اللاشرعية في سوريا.
ارتفاع إنتاج روسيا اليومي من النفط في ديسمبر
كشفت بيانات وزارة الطاقة الروسية اليوم الأربعاء أن إنتاج البلاد من النفط بلغ 11.45 مليون برميل يوميا في ديسمبر كانون الأول، ارتفاعا من 11.37 مليون برميل يوميا في نوفمبر.
توتنهام يعود للمركز الثاني بفوزه 3-صفر على كارديف
استعاد توتنهام هوتسبير المركز الثاني في الدوري الانجليزي الممتاز لكرة القدم متراجعا بفارق ست نقاط خلف ليفربول المتصدر عقب فوزه 3-صفر على كارديف سيتي المتواضع امس الثلاثاء.
آخر الأخبار:
قيادة محافظة المحويت تنعي الشيخ علي محمد عزان
السبت القادم..حملة إعلامية شعبية لرفع الحظر عن مطار صنعاء الدولي
الأجهزة الأمنية تلقي القبض على العصابة التي اختطفت أسرة من بيت النجار
مستشفى الأمل بالحديدة يخصص إيراد يوم من رسوم المعاينة لمركز علاج الأورام
اسم المستخدم: كلمة المرور:
  International
UK may exit from EU without agreement if parliament rejects May plan : UK official
[03/يناير/2019] SANA, Jan. 3 (Saba) - Britain will withdraw from the European Union mostly without a deal if the parliament rejects an agreement negotiated by Prime Minister Teresa May with the bloc, a British official said on Tuesday.

"The absence of an agreement will be highly likely if parliamentarians reject the government's agreement to come out this month," European Union (EU) exit minister Stephen Barclay told the Daily Express newspaper. Arguing that the May Plan was the only available "applicable" agreement.



May is seeking additional EU guarantees to help convince skeptical MPs in her party and the small party in Northern Ireland, which is bolstering its minority government, to back her plan. Parliament is expected to vote on the deal in the week starting Jan. 14.

Barclay, whose main task is to make sure that Britain is prepared if no agreement is reached, said the government would step up its campaign next week to make sure citizens were prepared for such an outcome.

The British parliamentarians will make a very important decision later this month, either in approving May's planned exit plans and relatively close economic relations, or rejecting the deal and raising uncertainty about the next steps for Britain.


AA
Saba
  المزيد من (International)

العدوان السعودي على اليمن
طيران العدوان يشن ثلاث غارات على مديرية صرواح
[03/يناير/2019]
طيران العدوان يدمر منزل مواطن في رازح بصعدة
[03/يناير/2019]
طيران العدوان يشن ست غارات على صعدة
[02/يناير/2019]
استشهاد أربعة مواطنين وإصابة آخرين بغارات طيران العدوان وقصف المرتزقة
[02/يناير/2019]
استشهاد امرأة وطفلة بقصف صاروخي ومدفعي سعودي في صعدة
[01/يناير/2019]
عن وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ) | اتفاقية استخدام الموقع | الاتصال بنا
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © 1999 - 2019، وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ)
Powered by