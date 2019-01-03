UK may exit from EU without agreement if parliament rejects May plan : UK official [03/يناير/2019] SANA, Jan. 3 (Saba) - Britain will withdraw from the European Union mostly without a deal if the parliament rejects an agreement negotiated by Prime Minister Teresa May with the bloc, a British official said on Tuesday.



"The absence of an agreement will be highly likely if parliamentarians reject the government's agreement to come out this month," European Union (EU) exit minister Stephen Barclay told the Daily Express newspaper. Arguing that the May Plan was the only available "applicable" agreement.







May is seeking additional EU guarantees to help convince skeptical MPs in her party and the small party in Northern Ireland, which is bolstering its minority government, to back her plan. Parliament is expected to vote on the deal in the week starting Jan. 14.



Barclay, whose main task is to make sure that Britain is prepared if no agreement is reached, said the government would step up its campaign next week to make sure citizens were prepared for such an outcome.



The British parliamentarians will make a very important decision later this month, either in approving May's planned exit plans and relatively close economic relations, or rejecting the deal and raising uncertainty about the next steps for Britain.





