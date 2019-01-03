Russia reveals the number of its satellites [03/يناير/2019] SANAA, Jan. 3 (Saba) - The Russian Ministry of Defense announced that the Russian orbital group of space devices, comprising more than 150 satellites for various purposes.





The Russian Interfax news agency quoted the ministry as saying that about 70 percent of Russian space facilities are subject to the space air force.



Last year, Russia's space air force launched 15 satellites from Plesetsk, northern Russia, Vostochny in Russia's Far East and Baikonur in Kazakhstan.



Saba