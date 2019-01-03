ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الخميس، 03 - يناير - 2019 الساعة 09:22:37م
الرئيس المشاط يناقش مع وزير الدفاع الأوضاع بالجبهات
التقى الأخ مهدي المشاط رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى القائد الأعلى للقوات المسلحة اليوم وزير الدفاع اللواء الركن محمد ناصر العاطفي.
وزارة الدفاع الروسية تحصي خسائر الجماعات الإرهابية في سوريا خلال 2018
أكدت وزارة الدفاع الروسية أنه تم خلال العام المنصرم القضاء على أكثر من 23 ألف مسلح من منتمي الجماعات الإرهابية والتشكيلات المسلحة اللاشرعية في سوريا.
شركة النفط: احتجاز تحالف العدوان لسفينتين تحد واضح للأمم المتحدة
أكدت شركة النفط اليمنية أن تحالف العدوان مستمر في حربه الاقتصادية على الشعب اليمني، حيث قام باحتجاز سفينتين رغم حصولهما على تراخيص من الأمم المتحدة.
توتنهام يعود للمركز الثاني بفوزه 3-صفر على كارديف
استعاد توتنهام هوتسبير المركز الثاني في الدوري الانجليزي الممتاز لكرة القدم متراجعا بفارق ست نقاط خلف ليفربول المتصدر عقب فوزه 3-صفر على كارديف سيتي المتواضع امس الثلاثاء.
آخر الأخبار:
مستشفى الأمل بالحديدة يخصص إيراد يوم من رسوم المعاينة لمركز علاج الأورام
كسر زحف لمرتزقة الجيش السعودي بعسير
قصف مدفعي يستهدف تجمعات العدو السعودي بجيزان
العميد سريع: العدوان ومرتزقته يحاولون الالتفاف على اتفاق السويد وارتكبوا 81 خرقا خلال48 ساعة الماضية
  International
Palestinian Foreign Ministry calls for international action to stop Judaization of religious sites
[03/يناير/2019] SANAA, Jan. 3 (Saba) - The Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates called for urgent international action to stop the Israeli offensive of Judaizing religious and cultural sites in the occupied Palestinian territories.


In a statement, the ministry called upon UNESCO and the United Nations to act quickly to protect their remaining credibility by obliging the Israeli occupation authorities to respect and implement their decisions and to hold accountable Israeli officials for their grave violations of international law, humanitarian law and the Geneva Conventions.

She pointed out that the occupation authorities and settlers are escalating the vicious attack on the land of Palestinian citizens in the towns of Jerusalem in order to achieve the occupation plans to increase the number of Jews in the city, expand its borders to the south, and to separate Jerusalem from the Palestinian area from the south.

The Palestinian Foreign Ministry said that the hills of the town of Battir are witnessing a systematic settlement attack aimed at changing the historical and legal reality. UNESCO has adopted the town of Battir on the World Heritage List.

The ministry, which condemned the ongoing settlement expansion along the occupied West Bank and its presentation, stressed that the withdrawal of the occupying state from UNESCO reflects the depth of Israel's disregard for international legitimacy, its resolutions, its competent organizations, and its great rebellion against the resolutions of those organizations, including UNESCO.


AA

Saba
