Palestinian Foreign Ministry calls for international action to stop Judaization of religious sites [03/يناير/2019] SANAA, Jan. 3 (Saba) - The Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates called for urgent international action to stop the Israeli offensive of Judaizing religious and cultural sites in the occupied Palestinian territories.





In a statement, the ministry called upon UNESCO and the United Nations to act quickly to protect their remaining credibility by obliging the Israeli occupation authorities to respect and implement their decisions and to hold accountable Israeli officials for their grave violations of international law, humanitarian law and the Geneva Conventions.



She pointed out that the occupation authorities and settlers are escalating the vicious attack on the land of Palestinian citizens in the towns of Jerusalem in order to achieve the occupation plans to increase the number of Jews in the city, expand its borders to the south, and to separate Jerusalem from the Palestinian area from the south.



The Palestinian Foreign Ministry said that the hills of the town of Battir are witnessing a systematic settlement attack aimed at changing the historical and legal reality. UNESCO has adopted the town of Battir on the World Heritage List.



The ministry, which condemned the ongoing settlement expansion along the occupied West Bank and its presentation, stressed that the withdrawal of the occupying state from UNESCO reflects the depth of Israel's disregard for international legitimacy, its resolutions, its competent organizations, and its great rebellion against the resolutions of those organizations, including UNESCO.





AA



Saba