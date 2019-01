Israeli forces arrest 11 Palestinians in the occupied West Bank [03/يناير/2019] SANAA, Jan. 3 (Saba) - The Israeli occupation forces arrested 11 Palestinians from different areas in the occupied West Bank today.



Palestinian sources said that the Israeli forces arrested these citizens, claiming that they were wanted during the incursion into different areas in the cities of Hebron, Bethlehem, Ramallah, Nablus, Qalqiliya and Jenin.





