Russian Ministry of Defense counts losses of terrorist groups in Syria in 2018 [03/يناير/2019] SANAA, Jan. 3 (Saba) - The Russian Defense Ministry confirmed that over the past year has killed more than 23 thousand armed men belonging to terrorist groups and illegal armed formations in Syria.



"In 2018, more than 23,000 members of armed and terrorist groups were eliminated in Syria. The militants lost 159 tanks, 57 armored vehicles, more than 900 guns and about 3,000 cars with heavy caliber machine guns," the Ministry of Defense said in a statement.



"Since the fall of 2015, more than 87,000 armed men have been eliminated in Syria, including 830 heads of terrorist groups and more than 4.5 thousand armed citizens of the Commonwealth of Independent States," the ministry said.



The ministry confirmed that the militants have lost since 2015 in Syria, about a thousand field camps and 10 thousand warehouses for ammunition and fuel and 650 tanks and more than 700 combat vehicles belonging to them.





