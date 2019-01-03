ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الخميس، 03 - يناير - 2019 الساعة 09:22:37م
الرئيس المشاط يناقش مع وزير الدفاع الأوضاع بالجبهات
التقى الأخ مهدي المشاط رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى القائد الأعلى للقوات المسلحة اليوم وزير الدفاع اللواء الركن محمد ناصر العاطفي.
وزارة الدفاع الروسية تحصي خسائر الجماعات الإرهابية في سوريا خلال 2018
أكدت وزارة الدفاع الروسية أنه تم خلال العام المنصرم القضاء على أكثر من 23 ألف مسلح من منتمي الجماعات الإرهابية والتشكيلات المسلحة اللاشرعية في سوريا.
شركة النفط: احتجاز تحالف العدوان لسفينتين تحد واضح للأمم المتحدة
أكدت شركة النفط اليمنية أن تحالف العدوان مستمر في حربه الاقتصادية على الشعب اليمني، حيث قام باحتجاز سفينتين رغم حصولهما على تراخيص من الأمم المتحدة.
توتنهام يعود للمركز الثاني بفوزه 3-صفر على كارديف
استعاد توتنهام هوتسبير المركز الثاني في الدوري الانجليزي الممتاز لكرة القدم متراجعا بفارق ست نقاط خلف ليفربول المتصدر عقب فوزه 3-صفر على كارديف سيتي المتواضع امس الثلاثاء.
مستشفى الأمل بالحديدة يخصص إيراد يوم من رسوم المعاينة لمركز علاج الأورام
كسر زحف لمرتزقة الجيش السعودي بعسير
قصف مدفعي يستهدف تجمعات العدو السعودي بجيزان
العميد سريع: العدوان ومرتزقته يحاولون الالتفاف على اتفاق السويد وارتكبوا 81 خرقا خلال48 ساعة الماضية
Russian Ministry of Defense counts losses of terrorist groups in Syria in 2018
[03/يناير/2019] SANAA, Jan. 3 (Saba) - The Russian Defense Ministry confirmed that over the past year has killed more than 23 thousand armed men belonging to terrorist groups and illegal armed formations in Syria.

"In 2018, more than 23,000 members of armed and terrorist groups were eliminated in Syria. The militants lost 159 tanks, 57 armored vehicles, more than 900 guns and about 3,000 cars with heavy caliber machine guns," the Ministry of Defense said in a statement.

"Since the fall of 2015, more than 87,000 armed men have been eliminated in Syria, including 830 heads of terrorist groups and more than 4.5 thousand armed citizens of the Commonwealth of Independent States," the ministry said.

The ministry confirmed that the militants have lost since 2015 in Syria, about a thousand field camps and 10 thousand warehouses for ammunition and fuel and 650 tanks and more than 700 combat vehicles belonging to them.


