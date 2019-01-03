ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الخميس، 03 - يناير - 2019 الساعة 09:22:37م
الرئيس المشاط يناقش مع وزير الدفاع الأوضاع بالجبهات
التقى الأخ مهدي المشاط رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى القائد الأعلى للقوات المسلحة اليوم وزير الدفاع اللواء الركن محمد ناصر العاطفي.
وزارة الدفاع الروسية تحصي خسائر الجماعات الإرهابية في سوريا خلال 2018
أكدت وزارة الدفاع الروسية أنه تم خلال العام المنصرم القضاء على أكثر من 23 ألف مسلح من منتمي الجماعات الإرهابية والتشكيلات المسلحة اللاشرعية في سوريا.
شركة النفط: احتجاز تحالف العدوان لسفينتين تحد واضح للأمم المتحدة
أكدت شركة النفط اليمنية أن تحالف العدوان مستمر في حربه الاقتصادية على الشعب اليمني، حيث قام باحتجاز سفينتين رغم حصولهما على تراخيص من الأمم المتحدة.
توتنهام يعود للمركز الثاني بفوزه 3-صفر على كارديف
استعاد توتنهام هوتسبير المركز الثاني في الدوري الانجليزي الممتاز لكرة القدم متراجعا بفارق ست نقاط خلف ليفربول المتصدر عقب فوزه 3-صفر على كارديف سيتي المتواضع امس الثلاثاء.
مستشفى الأمل بالحديدة يخصص إيراد يوم من رسوم المعاينة لمركز علاج الأورام
كسر زحف لمرتزقة الجيش السعودي بعسير
قصف مدفعي يستهدف تجمعات العدو السعودي بجيزان
العميد سريع: العدوان ومرتزقته يحاولون الالتفاف على اتفاق السويد وارتكبوا 81 خرقا خلال48 ساعة الماضية
Two Palestinians wounded by Israeli occupation in Nablus, West Bank
[03/يناير/2019] SANAA, Jan. 3 (Saba) - Two Palestinians were shot dead and dozens of suffocation during the Israeli occupation forces stormed the city of Nablus in the West Bank.

The Palestinian News Agency reported that the Israeli occupation forces stormed the city and fired bullets and poison gas bombs, resulting in the injury of two Palestinians and caused dozens of cases of suffocation.

A number of Palestinians were injured yesterday and suffocation as a result of the Israeli occupation forces attacked the Jenin refugee camp in the West Bank.

Israeli forces arrested eight Palestinians from different parts of the West Bank.

The Palestinian news agency WAFA reported that the Israeli forces arrested eight Palestinians from Qalqiliya, Bethlehem, Ramallah and Jenin refugee camp after searching their homes and tampering with their contents.

The Israeli occupation forces continue their repressive policies against the Palestinians by cracking down on them, raiding their homes, erecting military checkpoints at the entrances to Palestinian cities and villages, and carrying out daily arrests, where 24 Palestinians from different parts of the West Bank were arrested.


