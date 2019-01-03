Two Palestinians wounded by Israeli occupation in Nablus, West Bank [03/يناير/2019] SANAA, Jan. 3 (Saba) - Two Palestinians were shot dead and dozens of suffocation during the Israeli occupation forces stormed the city of Nablus in the West Bank.



The Palestinian News Agency reported that the Israeli occupation forces stormed the city and fired bullets and poison gas bombs, resulting in the injury of two Palestinians and caused dozens of cases of suffocation.



A number of Palestinians were injured yesterday and suffocation as a result of the Israeli occupation forces attacked the Jenin refugee camp in the West Bank.



Israeli forces arrested eight Palestinians from different parts of the West Bank.



The Palestinian news agency WAFA reported that the Israeli forces arrested eight Palestinians from Qalqiliya, Bethlehem, Ramallah and Jenin refugee camp after searching their homes and tampering with their contents.



The Israeli occupation forces continue their repressive policies against the Palestinians by cracking down on them, raiding their homes, erecting military checkpoints at the entrances to Palestinian cities and villages, and carrying out daily arrests, where 24 Palestinians from different parts of the West Bank were arrested.





AA

Saba