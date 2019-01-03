ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الخميس، 03 - يناير - 2019 الساعة 09:22:37م
الرئيس المشاط يناقش مع وزير الدفاع الأوضاع بالجبهات
التقى الأخ مهدي المشاط رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى القائد الأعلى للقوات المسلحة اليوم وزير الدفاع اللواء الركن محمد ناصر العاطفي.
وزارة الدفاع الروسية تحصي خسائر الجماعات الإرهابية في سوريا خلال 2018
أكدت وزارة الدفاع الروسية أنه تم خلال العام المنصرم القضاء على أكثر من 23 ألف مسلح من منتمي الجماعات الإرهابية والتشكيلات المسلحة اللاشرعية في سوريا.
شركة النفط: احتجاز تحالف العدوان لسفينتين تحد واضح للأمم المتحدة
أكدت شركة النفط اليمنية أن تحالف العدوان مستمر في حربه الاقتصادية على الشعب اليمني، حيث قام باحتجاز سفينتين رغم حصولهما على تراخيص من الأمم المتحدة.
توتنهام يعود للمركز الثاني بفوزه 3-صفر على كارديف
استعاد توتنهام هوتسبير المركز الثاني في الدوري الانجليزي الممتاز لكرة القدم متراجعا بفارق ست نقاط خلف ليفربول المتصدر عقب فوزه 3-صفر على كارديف سيتي المتواضع امس الثلاثاء.
  International
Niger launches land and air operations against Boko Haram in Lake Chad basin
[03/يناير/2019] SANAA, Jan. 3 (Saba) - The armed forces in Niger launched ground and air operations against the Boko Haram group in the Lake Chad basin in south-eastern Niger, killing more than 200 terrorists.

"Joint action by ground and air forces, until January 2, 2019, resulted in the following total provisional toll in enemy ranks, which resulted in more than 200 terrorist attacks, while troops on the ground killed 87," the Defense Ministry said in a televised statement last night.

"This large-scale sweep operation," launched on December 28, 2018, was centered along the Comadugu River (the natural border between Niger and Nigeria) and "on the Lake Chad islands," it said.

The ministry said the areas where the military operations took place were mostly swamps where Boko Haram fighters were hiding. It asserted that its forces "suffered no loss of life or equipment."

It also said Boko Haram fighters also suffered equipment losses, including the destruction of eight boats and three vehicles.

The army confiscated weapons and ammunition, including two machine guns, two rocket-propelled grenade launchers (RPGs), machine guns, two thousand caliber cartridges and mobile phones.

The attacks come less than a month after Nigerian Defense Minister Kalla Motari expressed his fear that the Boko Haram group would launch attacks against his country's troops.


AA

Saba
