Niger launches land and air operations against Boko Haram in Lake Chad basin [03/يناير/2019] SANAA, Jan. 3 (Saba) - The armed forces in Niger launched ground and air operations against the Boko Haram group in the Lake Chad basin in south-eastern Niger, killing more than 200 terrorists.



"Joint action by ground and air forces, until January 2, 2019, resulted in the following total provisional toll in enemy ranks, which resulted in more than 200 terrorist attacks, while troops on the ground killed 87," the Defense Ministry said in a televised statement last night.



"This large-scale sweep operation," launched on December 28, 2018, was centered along the Comadugu River (the natural border between Niger and Nigeria) and "on the Lake Chad islands," it said.



The ministry said the areas where the military operations took place were mostly swamps where Boko Haram fighters were hiding. It asserted that its forces "suffered no loss of life or equipment."



It also said Boko Haram fighters also suffered equipment losses, including the destruction of eight boats and three vehicles.



The army confiscated weapons and ammunition, including two machine guns, two rocket-propelled grenade launchers (RPGs), machine guns, two thousand caliber cartridges and mobile phones.



The attacks come less than a month after Nigerian Defense Minister Kalla Motari expressed his fear that the Boko Haram group would launch attacks against his country's troops.





AA



Saba