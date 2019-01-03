Death toll from collapse of residential building in Russia rises to 37 [03/يناير/2019] MOSCOW, Jan. 3 (Saba) - The death toll from the collapse of a residential building in Russia's central city of Magnitogorsk has risen to 37 after new bodies have been recovered, the Russian emergency ministry said.



The ministry said, according to the "Russia Today" in a statement on Thursday, the rescue teams recovered the bodies of a man and a woman, pointing out at the same time that the fate of five people is still unknown.



Part of a 10-storey residential building in the city of Magnitogorsk, in the Russian province of Chelyabinsk, collapsed on Monday, causing casualties and injuries.



The commission of inquiry into the incident said earlier that the most likely hypothesis behind the accident was the explosion of a domestic gas pipe.





AA

Saba