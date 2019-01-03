ابحث عن:
محلي
عربي ودولي
اقتصاد
رياضة
آخر تحديث: الخميس، 03 - يناير - 2019 الساعة 09:22:37م
الرئيس المشاط يناقش مع وزير الدفاع الأوضاع بالجبهات
التقى الأخ مهدي المشاط رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى القائد الأعلى للقوات المسلحة اليوم وزير الدفاع اللواء الركن محمد ناصر العاطفي.
وزارة الدفاع الروسية تحصي خسائر الجماعات الإرهابية في سوريا خلال 2018
أكدت وزارة الدفاع الروسية أنه تم خلال العام المنصرم القضاء على أكثر من 23 ألف مسلح من منتمي الجماعات الإرهابية والتشكيلات المسلحة اللاشرعية في سوريا.
شركة النفط: احتجاز تحالف العدوان لسفينتين تحد واضح للأمم المتحدة
أكدت شركة النفط اليمنية أن تحالف العدوان مستمر في حربه الاقتصادية على الشعب اليمني، حيث قام باحتجاز سفينتين رغم حصولهما على تراخيص من الأمم المتحدة.
توتنهام يعود للمركز الثاني بفوزه 3-صفر على كارديف
استعاد توتنهام هوتسبير المركز الثاني في الدوري الانجليزي الممتاز لكرة القدم متراجعا بفارق ست نقاط خلف ليفربول المتصدر عقب فوزه 3-صفر على كارديف سيتي المتواضع امس الثلاثاء.
آخر الأخبار:
مستشفى الأمل بالحديدة يخصص إيراد يوم من رسوم المعاينة لمركز علاج الأورام
كسر زحف لمرتزقة الجيش السعودي بعسير
قصف مدفعي يستهدف تجمعات العدو السعودي بجيزان
العميد سريع: العدوان ومرتزقته يحاولون الالتفاف على اتفاق السويد وارتكبوا 81 خرقا خلال48 ساعة الماضية
اسم المستخدم: كلمة المرور:
  International
Death toll from collapse of residential building in Russia rises to 37
[03/يناير/2019] MOSCOW, Jan. 3 (Saba) - The death toll from the collapse of a residential building in Russia's central city of Magnitogorsk has risen to 37 after new bodies have been recovered, the Russian emergency ministry said.

The ministry said, according to the "Russia Today" in a statement on Thursday, the rescue teams recovered the bodies of a man and a woman, pointing out at the same time that the fate of five people is still unknown.

Part of a 10-storey residential building in the city of Magnitogorsk, in the Russian province of Chelyabinsk, collapsed on Monday, causing casualties and injuries.

The commission of inquiry into the incident said earlier that the most likely hypothesis behind the accident was the explosion of a domestic gas pipe.


AA
Saba
  المزيد من (International)

العدوان السعودي على اليمن
طيران العدوان يشن ثلاث غارات على مديرية صرواح
[03/يناير/2019]
طيران العدوان يدمر منزل مواطن في رازح بصعدة
[03/يناير/2019]
طيران العدوان يشن ست غارات على صعدة
[02/يناير/2019]
استشهاد أربعة مواطنين وإصابة آخرين بغارات طيران العدوان وقصف المرتزقة
[02/يناير/2019]
استشهاد امرأة وطفلة بقصف صاروخي ومدفعي سعودي في صعدة
[01/يناير/2019]
عن وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ) | اتفاقية استخدام الموقع | الاتصال بنا
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © 1999 - 2019، وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ)
Powered by