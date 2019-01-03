Germany returns to Security Council after a six-year absence [03/يناير/2019] SANAA, Jan. 3 (Saba) - The Germany returned on Wednesday to the UN Security Council as a non-permanent member after a six-year absence.



The first day of official action for the new non-permanent members included a discussion of the Council's agenda for January and a ceremony to raise flags in New York.



Germany, along with Indonesia, South Africa, Belgium and the Dominican Republic, will remain on the Council for two years.



This month the council will discuss conflicts in Somalia, the Congo, Syria, Mali, Libya, Cyprus and the Central African Republic.







AA

Saba