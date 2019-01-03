YPC: Coalition continues economic war on Yemen, holding 2 fuel vessels [03/يناير/2019]

SANAA, Jan. 3 (Saba) – The Yemeni Petroleum Company (YPC) on Thursday said Saudi-led coalition is continuing in its economic war against the Yemeni people and that it held two fuel ships despite obtaining licenses from the United Nations.



The company said, in a statement to Yemen News Agency (Saba), that this move is an act of defiance against the recent resolution of the UN Security Council, which stressed bureaucracy must stop and obstacles should be removed to ease the flow of commercial and humanitarian supplies, including oil derivatives to Yemen.



According to the statement, the coalition has held the ship "Queen Reem", which holds the permit No. (82650) from the United Nations on 12/12/2018, and the ship "Karp Deim", which also obtained the UN. Permit No. (31286) on 24/12/2018.



The company called on the United Nations to stop these practices and to make it clear to the world that the coalition is blocking Sweden's agreement and defying Security Council resolution 2451.







BA

Saba