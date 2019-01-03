ابحث عن:
محلي
عربي ودولي
اقتصاد
رياضة
آخر تحديث: الخميس، 03 - يناير - 2019 الساعة 09:22:37م
الرئيس المشاط يناقش مع وزير الدفاع الأوضاع بالجبهات
التقى الأخ مهدي المشاط رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى القائد الأعلى للقوات المسلحة اليوم وزير الدفاع اللواء الركن محمد ناصر العاطفي.
وزارة الدفاع الروسية تحصي خسائر الجماعات الإرهابية في سوريا خلال 2018
أكدت وزارة الدفاع الروسية أنه تم خلال العام المنصرم القضاء على أكثر من 23 ألف مسلح من منتمي الجماعات الإرهابية والتشكيلات المسلحة اللاشرعية في سوريا.
شركة النفط: احتجاز تحالف العدوان لسفينتين تحد واضح للأمم المتحدة
أكدت شركة النفط اليمنية أن تحالف العدوان مستمر في حربه الاقتصادية على الشعب اليمني، حيث قام باحتجاز سفينتين رغم حصولهما على تراخيص من الأمم المتحدة.
توتنهام يعود للمركز الثاني بفوزه 3-صفر على كارديف
استعاد توتنهام هوتسبير المركز الثاني في الدوري الانجليزي الممتاز لكرة القدم متراجعا بفارق ست نقاط خلف ليفربول المتصدر عقب فوزه 3-صفر على كارديف سيتي المتواضع امس الثلاثاء.
آخر الأخبار:
مستشفى الأمل بالحديدة يخصص إيراد يوم من رسوم المعاينة لمركز علاج الأورام
كسر زحف لمرتزقة الجيش السعودي بعسير
قصف مدفعي يستهدف تجمعات العدو السعودي بجيزان
العميد سريع: العدوان ومرتزقته يحاولون الالتفاف على اتفاق السويد وارتكبوا 81 خرقا خلال48 ساعة الماضية
اسم المستخدم: كلمة المرور:
  Local
YPC: Coalition continues economic war on Yemen, holding 2 fuel vessels
[03/يناير/2019]
SANAA, Jan. 3 (Saba) – The Yemeni Petroleum Company (YPC) on Thursday said Saudi-led coalition is continuing in its economic war against the Yemeni people and that it held two fuel ships despite obtaining licenses from the United Nations.

The company said, in a statement to Yemen News Agency (Saba), that this move is an act of defiance against the recent resolution of the UN Security Council, which stressed bureaucracy must stop and obstacles should be removed to ease the flow of commercial and humanitarian supplies, including oil derivatives to Yemen.

According to the statement, the coalition has held the ship "Queen Reem", which holds the permit No. (82650) from the United Nations on 12/12/2018, and the ship "Karp Deim", which also obtained the UN. Permit No. (31286) on 24/12/2018.

The company called on the United Nations to stop these practices and to make it clear to the world that the coalition is blocking Sweden's agreement and defying Security Council resolution 2451.



BA
Saba
  المزيد من (Local)

العدوان السعودي على اليمن
طيران العدوان يشن ثلاث غارات على مديرية صرواح
[03/يناير/2019]
طيران العدوان يدمر منزل مواطن في رازح بصعدة
[03/يناير/2019]
طيران العدوان يشن ست غارات على صعدة
[02/يناير/2019]
استشهاد أربعة مواطنين وإصابة آخرين بغارات طيران العدوان وقصف المرتزقة
[02/يناير/2019]
استشهاد امرأة وطفلة بقصف صاروخي ومدفعي سعودي في صعدة
[01/يناير/2019]
عن وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ) | اتفاقية استخدام الموقع | الاتصال بنا
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © 1999 - 2019، وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ)
Powered by