Chinese probe lands successfully on dark side of moon [03/يناير/2019] BEIJING, Jan. 3 (Saba) - The Chinese probe "Chang'e-4" landed on the dark part of the moon on Thursday, becoming the first spacecraft to land safely on the unseen moon.



The probe, which includes a landing gear and a helicopter, landed at 177.6 degrees east and 45.5 degrees south on the far side of the moon at 10:26 am Beijing time, the China Space Agency said.



Chang'e-4 was launched on December 7 from Xichang Space Airport in southwest China's Sichuan Province.





