Anti-aggression parties' Bloc calls on Sudanese people to continue revolution [03/يناير/2019] SANAA, Jan. 3 (Saba) - The Bloc of political parties anti-aggression called on the Sudanese people, who took part in peaceful marches calling for the overthrow of the ethnic Bashir regime, to continue their revolution.



In a statement obtained on Thursday by Saba, the bloc called on the Sudanese people to continue the peaceful revolution until the overthrow of tyrannical rule, which plunged Sudan into a futile war in favor of the Zionist entity, in exchange for removing the name of the ruler from the black list and his survival at the head of power.



The statement pointed out that the Sudan is passing through a serious juncture caused by the political, economic and social crises created by the regime, which was reflected in the economic disaster that hit the country in the past days and continues to cast a shadow over the lives of the citizens.



The statement referred to the practice of the Bashir regime of repression of freedoms, oppression and displacement of honorable and expelled from their jobs under the pretext of empowerment until the number of refugees and displaced forcibly to more than eight million Sudanese .. Considering these abuses and atrocities prove a system of ethnic cleansing in the case of hostility with the people translated into In what the apartheid regime called "rescue."



"A country like Sudan is rich in its economic resources from fertile agricultural land, minerals, oil, water, as well as its human resources, and it is a shame that his needs in life remain dependent on his ruler, who begs from others to meet them," he said.<



The Bloc of anti-aggression parties confirmed that the Sudanese people have the right to revolt against the regime, which failed miserably in the administration and wasted the dignity of its people and its army and made them mercenaries, took the price of their lives in the aggression on Yemen.





AA

Saba