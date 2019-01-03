ابحث عن:
محلي
عربي ودولي
اقتصاد
رياضة
آخر تحديث: الخميس، 03 - يناير - 2019 الساعة 08:22:52م
الرئيس المشاط يناقش مع وزير الدفاع الأوضاع بالجبهات
التقى الأخ مهدي المشاط رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى القائد الأعلى للقوات المسلحة اليوم وزير الدفاع اللواء الركن محمد ناصر العاطفي.
وزارة الدفاع الروسية تحصي خسائر الجماعات الإرهابية في سوريا خلال 2018
أكدت وزارة الدفاع الروسية أنه تم خلال العام المنصرم القضاء على أكثر من 23 ألف مسلح من منتمي الجماعات الإرهابية والتشكيلات المسلحة اللاشرعية في سوريا.
شركة النفط: احتجاز تحالف العدوان لسفينتين تحد واضح للأمم المتحدة
أكدت شركة النفط اليمنية أن تحالف العدوان مستمر في حربه الاقتصادية على الشعب اليمني، حيث قام باحتجاز سفينتين رغم حصولهما على تراخيص من الأمم المتحدة.
توتنهام يعود للمركز الثاني بفوزه 3-صفر على كارديف
استعاد توتنهام هوتسبير المركز الثاني في الدوري الانجليزي الممتاز لكرة القدم متراجعا بفارق ست نقاط خلف ليفربول المتصدر عقب فوزه 3-صفر على كارديف سيتي المتواضع امس الثلاثاء.
آخر الأخبار:
كسر زحف لمرتزقة الجيش السعودي بعسير
قصف مدفعي يستهدف تجمعات العدو السعودي بجيزان
العميد سريع: العدوان ومرتزقته يحاولون الالتفاف على اتفاق السويد وارتكبوا 81 خرقا خلال48 ساعة الماضية
أمنية تعز تناقش الأوضاع الأمنية في المحافظة والمديريات
اسم المستخدم: كلمة المرور:
  International
Anti-aggression parties' Bloc calls on Sudanese people to continue revolution
[03/يناير/2019] SANAA, Jan. 3 (Saba) - The Bloc of political parties anti-aggression called on the Sudanese people, who took part in peaceful marches calling for the overthrow of the ethnic Bashir regime, to continue their revolution.

In a statement obtained on Thursday by Saba, the bloc called on the Sudanese people to continue the peaceful revolution until the overthrow of tyrannical rule, which plunged Sudan into a futile war in favor of the Zionist entity, in exchange for removing the name of the ruler from the black list and his survival at the head of power.

The statement pointed out that the Sudan is passing through a serious juncture caused by the political, economic and social crises created by the regime, which was reflected in the economic disaster that hit the country in the past days and continues to cast a shadow over the lives of the citizens.

The statement referred to the practice of the Bashir regime of repression of freedoms, oppression and displacement of honorable and expelled from their jobs under the pretext of empowerment until the number of refugees and displaced forcibly to more than eight million Sudanese .. Considering these abuses and atrocities prove a system of ethnic cleansing in the case of hostility with the people translated into In what the apartheid regime called "rescue."

"A country like Sudan is rich in its economic resources from fertile agricultural land, minerals, oil, water, as well as its human resources, and it is a shame that his needs in life remain dependent on his ruler, who begs from others to meet them," he said.<

The Bloc of anti-aggression parties confirmed that the Sudanese people have the right to revolt against the regime, which failed miserably in the administration and wasted the dignity of its people and its army and made them mercenaries, took the price of their lives in the aggression on Yemen.


AA
Saba
  المزيد من (International)

العدوان السعودي على اليمن
طيران العدوان يشن ثلاث غارات على مديرية صرواح
[03/يناير/2019]
طيران العدوان يدمر منزل مواطن في رازح بصعدة
[03/يناير/2019]
طيران العدوان يشن ست غارات على صعدة
[02/يناير/2019]
استشهاد أربعة مواطنين وإصابة آخرين بغارات طيران العدوان وقصف المرتزقة
[02/يناير/2019]
استشهاد امرأة وطفلة بقصف صاروخي ومدفعي سعودي في صعدة
[01/يناير/2019]
عن وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ) | اتفاقية استخدام الموقع | الاتصال بنا
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © 1999 - 2019، وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ)
Powered by