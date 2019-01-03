Security situation in Taiz discussed [03/يناير/2019]



TAIZ, Jan. 3 (Saba) – The Security Committee in Taiz province on Thursday discussed, in its meeting chaired by Governor Ameen al-Bahr, the security situation in the province and its districts.



The meeting touched on mechanisms of coordination between the security, military and judicial organs to enhance security, stability and public tranquility in the province.



The governor stressed the importance of coordination between the security services and local councils and activating functions of the executive organs branches in the districts.



Al-Bahr emphasized the need for strengthening cohesion and alignment and the continuation of supporting the combat fronts with money and men to confront the aggression forces.



BA



Saba