آخر تحديث: الخميس، 03 - يناير - 2019 الساعة 08:22:52م
الرئيس المشاط يناقش مع وزير الدفاع الأوضاع بالجبهات
التقى الأخ مهدي المشاط رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى القائد الأعلى للقوات المسلحة اليوم وزير الدفاع اللواء الركن محمد ناصر العاطفي.
وزارة الدفاع الروسية تحصي خسائر الجماعات الإرهابية في سوريا خلال 2018
أكدت وزارة الدفاع الروسية أنه تم خلال العام المنصرم القضاء على أكثر من 23 ألف مسلح من منتمي الجماعات الإرهابية والتشكيلات المسلحة اللاشرعية في سوريا.
شركة النفط: احتجاز تحالف العدوان لسفينتين تحد واضح للأمم المتحدة
أكدت شركة النفط اليمنية أن تحالف العدوان مستمر في حربه الاقتصادية على الشعب اليمني، حيث قام باحتجاز سفينتين رغم حصولهما على تراخيص من الأمم المتحدة.
توتنهام يعود للمركز الثاني بفوزه 3-صفر على كارديف
استعاد توتنهام هوتسبير المركز الثاني في الدوري الانجليزي الممتاز لكرة القدم متراجعا بفارق ست نقاط خلف ليفربول المتصدر عقب فوزه 3-صفر على كارديف سيتي المتواضع امس الثلاثاء.
آخر الأخبار:
كسر زحف لمرتزقة الجيش السعودي بعسير
قصف مدفعي يستهدف تجمعات العدو السعودي بجيزان
العميد سريع: العدوان ومرتزقته يحاولون الالتفاف على اتفاق السويد وارتكبوا 81 خرقا خلال48 ساعة الماضية
أمنية تعز تناقش الأوضاع الأمنية في المحافظة والمديريات
  Local
Security situation in Taiz discussed
[03/يناير/2019]

TAIZ, Jan. 3 (Saba) – The Security Committee in Taiz province on Thursday discussed, in its meeting chaired by Governor Ameen al-Bahr, the security situation in the province and its districts.

The meeting touched on mechanisms of coordination between the security, military and judicial organs to enhance security, stability and public tranquility in the province.

The governor stressed the importance of coordination between the security services and local councils and activating functions of the executive organs branches in the districts.

Al-Bahr emphasized the need for strengthening cohesion and alignment and the continuation of supporting the combat fronts with money and men to confront the aggression forces.

BA

Saba
