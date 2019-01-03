ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الخميس، 03 - يناير - 2019 الساعة 08:22:52م
الرئيس المشاط يناقش مع وزير الدفاع الأوضاع بالجبهات
التقى الأخ مهدي المشاط رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى القائد الأعلى للقوات المسلحة اليوم وزير الدفاع اللواء الركن محمد ناصر العاطفي.
وزارة الدفاع الروسية تحصي خسائر الجماعات الإرهابية في سوريا خلال 2018
أكدت وزارة الدفاع الروسية أنه تم خلال العام المنصرم القضاء على أكثر من 23 ألف مسلح من منتمي الجماعات الإرهابية والتشكيلات المسلحة اللاشرعية في سوريا.
شركة النفط: احتجاز تحالف العدوان لسفينتين تحد واضح للأمم المتحدة
أكدت شركة النفط اليمنية أن تحالف العدوان مستمر في حربه الاقتصادية على الشعب اليمني، حيث قام باحتجاز سفينتين رغم حصولهما على تراخيص من الأمم المتحدة.
توتنهام يعود للمركز الثاني بفوزه 3-صفر على كارديف
استعاد توتنهام هوتسبير المركز الثاني في الدوري الانجليزي الممتاز لكرة القدم متراجعا بفارق ست نقاط خلف ليفربول المتصدر عقب فوزه 3-صفر على كارديف سيتي المتواضع امس الثلاثاء.
كسر زحف لمرتزقة الجيش السعودي بعسير
قصف مدفعي يستهدف تجمعات العدو السعودي بجيزان
العميد سريع: العدوان ومرتزقته يحاولون الالتفاف على اتفاق السويد وارتكبوا 81 خرقا خلال48 ساعة الماضية
أمنية تعز تناقش الأوضاع الأمنية في المحافظة والمديريات
Report: Army attacks Saudi-paid mercenaries, kills tens over 24 hours
[03/يناير/2019]
SANAA, Jan. 3 (Saba) – The army and popular forces repulsed several assaults by the Saudi-paid mercenaries in various fronts over the past 24 hours, killing and wounding tens, a military official told Saba on Thursday.
In border province of Asir, dozens of the mercenaries were killed and wounded, as well as four military vehicles were destroyed when the army repelled an attack towards al-Rabuah area and Alb crossing.
In Najran province, the army repelled two attacks of the mercenaries towards sites of al-Sudis, al-Talah and al-Shabakah, killing and hurt a number of the mercenaries.
In Jizan province, the air defense of the army shot down a Saudi spy plane in Jahfan site, while a Saudi soldier was killed in al-Salah area.
In Hajjah province, dozens of the mercenaries were killed and injured in the army's attack al-Nar mountain.
The army repelled an attack by the mercenaries towards sites of Muthalth Aham of Haradh district of Hajjah, killing, wounding several of the militias and destroying six military cars.
In Jawf province, the army destroyed a UAE military vehicle and killed its crew members in Khab Washaf district.
In Taiz governorate, a number of the mercenaries were killed and hurt in a bombs blast in al-Jahmalih district, the official added.
العدوان السعودي على اليمن
طيران العدوان يشن ثلاث غارات على مديرية صرواح
[03/يناير/2019]
طيران العدوان يدمر منزل مواطن في رازح بصعدة
[03/يناير/2019]
طيران العدوان يشن ست غارات على صعدة
[02/يناير/2019]
استشهاد أربعة مواطنين وإصابة آخرين بغارات طيران العدوان وقصف المرتزقة
[02/يناير/2019]
استشهاد امرأة وطفلة بقصف صاروخي ومدفعي سعودي في صعدة
[01/يناير/2019]
