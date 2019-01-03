Report: Army attacks Saudi-paid mercenaries, kills tens over 24 hours [03/يناير/2019]

SANAA, Jan. 3 (Saba) – The army and popular forces repulsed several assaults by the Saudi-paid mercenaries in various fronts over the past 24 hours, killing and wounding tens, a military official told Saba on Thursday.

In border province of Asir, dozens of the mercenaries were killed and wounded, as well as four military vehicles were destroyed when the army repelled an attack towards al-Rabuah area and Alb crossing.

In Najran province, the army repelled two attacks of the mercenaries towards sites of al-Sudis, al-Talah and al-Shabakah, killing and hurt a number of the mercenaries.

In Jizan province, the air defense of the army shot down a Saudi spy plane in Jahfan site, while a Saudi soldier was killed in al-Salah area.

In Hajjah province, dozens of the mercenaries were killed and injured in the army's attack al-Nar mountain.

The army repelled an attack by the mercenaries towards sites of Muthalth Aham of Haradh district of Hajjah, killing, wounding several of the militias and destroying six military cars.

In Jawf province, the army destroyed a UAE military vehicle and killed its crew members in Khab Washaf district.

In Taiz governorate, a number of the mercenaries were killed and hurt in a bombs blast in al-Jahmalih district, the official added.

