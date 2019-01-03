Defense Minister promises to support Moral Guidance Plan for 2019 [03/يناير/2019]



SANAA, Jan. 3 (Saba) – Minister of Defense Major General Mohammed al-Atfi on Thursday vowed to provide all forms of support for plan of the Moral Guidance Department in 2019.



During his visit to the department, the minister was briefed on the workflow in the department and its various divisions.



Al-Atfi discussed with the department's leadership the implementation of tasks, plans and programs for the year 2019, and praised the performance level and the creativity of the department staff and their insistence to achieve success and overcome difficulties.





BA

Saba