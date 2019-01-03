Protest rally in Raimah to denounce Saudi aggression crimes [03/يناير/2019]

RAIMAH, Jan. 3 (Saba) – A protest rally was staged on Thursday by tribes and sheikhs in Raimah province to condemn Saudi-led aggression coalition's crimes and violations in Yemen.

At the rally, the participants stressed on the importance to back the army in confronting the coalition and its plots.

The protesters hailed the army's great triumph's in the fronts against the mercenaries backed by the coalition.

They called on the international to take its responsibilities toward the coalition's states to stop the war and lift the siege imposed on the Yemeni people.

saba