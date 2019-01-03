Army repels Saudi-paid mercenaries' infiltration in Najran [03/يناير/2019]



NAJRAN, Jan. 3 (Saba) – The army and popular committee forces on Thursday repelled an infiltration attempt by Saudi-paid mercenaries towards Muraba' al-Hammad in Najran region, a military official told Saba.



The confrontations resulted in several dead and wounded in ranks of the mercenaries, according to the official.



He said that the engineering unit of the army destroyed a military vehicle during the infiltration attempt, killing and injuring those on board.





Saba