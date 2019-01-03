ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الخميس، 03 - يناير - 2019 الساعة 06:46:20م
الرئيس المشاط يناقش مع وزير الدفاع الأوضاع بالجبهات
التقى الأخ مهدي المشاط رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى القائد الأعلى للقوات المسلحة اليوم وزير الدفاع اللواء الركن محمد ناصر العاطفي.
وزارة الدفاع الروسية تحصي خسائر الجماعات الإرهابية في سوريا خلال 2018
أكدت وزارة الدفاع الروسية أنه تم خلال العام المنصرم القضاء على أكثر من 23 ألف مسلح من منتمي الجماعات الإرهابية والتشكيلات المسلحة اللاشرعية في سوريا.
شركة النفط: احتجاز تحالف العدوان لسفينتين تحد واضح للأمم المتحدة
أكدت شركة النفط اليمنية أن تحالف العدوان مستمر في حربه الاقتصادية على الشعب اليمني، حيث قام باحتجاز سفينتين رغم حصولهما على تراخيص من الأمم المتحدة.
توتنهام يعود للمركز الثاني بفوزه 3-صفر على كارديف
استعاد توتنهام هوتسبير المركز الثاني في الدوري الانجليزي الممتاز لكرة القدم متراجعا بفارق ست نقاط خلف ليفربول المتصدر عقب فوزه 3-صفر على كارديف سيتي المتواضع امس الثلاثاء.
انخفاض الأسهم الأمريكية عند الفتح مع هبوط أسهم التكنولوجيا
حزب السلم والتنمية يدعو لمساندة ثورة الشعب السوداني
إثيوبيا تتوقع بدء عمليات تشغيل سد النهضة في أواخر العام 2020م
تدمير مدرعة وآليتين للمرتزقة في خب والشعف بالجوف
Army repels Saudi-paid mercenaries' infiltration in Najran
[03/يناير/2019]

NAJRAN, Jan. 3 (Saba) – The army and popular committee forces on Thursday repelled an infiltration attempt by Saudi-paid mercenaries towards Muraba' al-Hammad in Najran region, a military official told Saba.

The confrontations resulted in several dead and wounded in ranks of the mercenaries, according to the official.

He said that the engineering unit of the army destroyed a military vehicle during the infiltration attempt, killing and injuring those on board.


طيران العدوان يشن ثلاث غارات على مديرية صرواح
[03/يناير/2019]
طيران العدوان يدمر منزل مواطن في رازح بصعدة
[03/يناير/2019]
طيران العدوان يشن ست غارات على صعدة
[02/يناير/2019]
استشهاد أربعة مواطنين وإصابة آخرين بغارات طيران العدوان وقصف المرتزقة
[02/يناير/2019]
استشهاد امرأة وطفلة بقصف صاروخي ومدفعي سعودي في صعدة
[01/يناير/2019]
