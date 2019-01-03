ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الخميس، 03 - يناير - 2019 الساعة 06:46:20م
الرئيس المشاط يناقش مع وزير الدفاع الأوضاع بالجبهات
التقى الأخ مهدي المشاط رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى القائد الأعلى للقوات المسلحة اليوم وزير الدفاع اللواء الركن محمد ناصر العاطفي.
وزارة الدفاع الروسية تحصي خسائر الجماعات الإرهابية في سوريا خلال 2018
أكدت وزارة الدفاع الروسية أنه تم خلال العام المنصرم القضاء على أكثر من 23 ألف مسلح من منتمي الجماعات الإرهابية والتشكيلات المسلحة اللاشرعية في سوريا.
شركة النفط: احتجاز تحالف العدوان لسفينتين تحد واضح للأمم المتحدة
أكدت شركة النفط اليمنية أن تحالف العدوان مستمر في حربه الاقتصادية على الشعب اليمني، حيث قام باحتجاز سفينتين رغم حصولهما على تراخيص من الأمم المتحدة.
توتنهام يعود للمركز الثاني بفوزه 3-صفر على كارديف
استعاد توتنهام هوتسبير المركز الثاني في الدوري الانجليزي الممتاز لكرة القدم متراجعا بفارق ست نقاط خلف ليفربول المتصدر عقب فوزه 3-صفر على كارديف سيتي المتواضع امس الثلاثاء.
آخر الأخبار:
انخفاض الأسهم الأمريكية عند الفتح مع هبوط أسهم التكنولوجيا
حزب السلم والتنمية يدعو لمساندة ثورة الشعب السوداني
إثيوبيا تتوقع بدء عمليات تشغيل سد النهضة في أواخر العام 2020م
تدمير مدرعة وآليتين للمرتزقة في خب والشعف بالجوف
  Local
President, Defense Minister discuss situations in combat fronts
[03/يناير/2019]
SANAA, Jan. 3 (Saba) - President of the Supreme Political Council, Mahdi al-Mashat, on Thursday discussed with Defense Minister Major General Mohammed al-Atfi the situations in the combat fronts.

In the meeting, the President stressed the importance of raising the level of combat readiness to be commensurate with the current challenges.

Al-Mashat hailed the legendary victories and steadfastness of the army forces in confronting the aggression forces and mercenaries and defending the homeland and its territorial integrity.

The meeting dealt with the conduct of training and rehabilitation for the army personnel for the year 2009 in line with the field developments, as well as aspects related to enhancing the level of support for the forces stationed in the fronts.

Mar. Gen. al-Atfi reviewed in the meeting the Defense Ministry's strategic plans for the current year.



BA
Saba
العدوان السعودي على اليمن
طيران العدوان يشن ثلاث غارات على مديرية صرواح
[03/يناير/2019]
طيران العدوان يدمر منزل مواطن في رازح بصعدة
[03/يناير/2019]
طيران العدوان يشن ست غارات على صعدة
[02/يناير/2019]
استشهاد أربعة مواطنين وإصابة آخرين بغارات طيران العدوان وقصف المرتزقة
[02/يناير/2019]
استشهاد امرأة وطفلة بقصف صاروخي ومدفعي سعودي في صعدة
[01/يناير/2019]
