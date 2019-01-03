President, Defense Minister discuss situations in combat fronts [03/يناير/2019]

SANAA, Jan. 3 (Saba) - President of the Supreme Political Council, Mahdi al-Mashat, on Thursday discussed with Defense Minister Major General Mohammed al-Atfi the situations in the combat fronts.



In the meeting, the President stressed the importance of raising the level of combat readiness to be commensurate with the current challenges.



Al-Mashat hailed the legendary victories and steadfastness of the army forces in confronting the aggression forces and mercenaries and defending the homeland and its territorial integrity.



The meeting dealt with the conduct of training and rehabilitation for the army personnel for the year 2009 in line with the field developments, as well as aspects related to enhancing the level of support for the forces stationed in the fronts.



Mar. Gen. al-Atfi reviewed in the meeting the Defense Ministry's strategic plans for the current year.







BA

Saba