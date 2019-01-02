ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الخميس، 03 - يناير - 2019 الساعة 05:18:00م
الرئيس المشاط يناقش مع وزير الدفاع الأوضاع بالجبهات
التقى الأخ مهدي المشاط رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى القائد الأعلى للقوات المسلحة اليوم وزير الدفاع اللواء الركن محمد ناصر العاطفي.
وزارة الدفاع الروسية تحصي خسائر الجماعات الإرهابية في سوريا خلال 2018
أكدت وزارة الدفاع الروسية أنه تم خلال العام المنصرم القضاء على أكثر من 23 ألف مسلح من منتمي الجماعات الإرهابية والتشكيلات المسلحة اللاشرعية في سوريا.
ارتفاع إنتاج روسيا اليومي من النفط في ديسمبر
كشفت بيانات وزارة الطاقة الروسية اليوم الأربعاء أن إنتاج البلاد من النفط بلغ 11.45 مليون برميل يوميا في ديسمبر كانون الأول، ارتفاعا من 11.37 مليون برميل يوميا في نوفمبر.
توتنهام يعود للمركز الثاني بفوزه 3-صفر على كارديف
استعاد توتنهام هوتسبير المركز الثاني في الدوري الانجليزي الممتاز لكرة القدم متراجعا بفارق ست نقاط خلف ليفربول المتصدر عقب فوزه 3-صفر على كارديف سيتي المتواضع امس الثلاثاء.
آخر الأخبار:
حزب الشعب الديمقراطي: انتفاضة الشعب السوداني أحدى ملاحم الكرامة
الخارجية الفلسطينية تطالب بتحرك دولي لوقف الهجمة التهويدية للاماكن الدينية
مناقشة سير عمل مؤسسة المياه بالمحويت
الاحتلال الاسرائيلي يعتقل 11 فلسطينيا في الضفة الغربية المحتلة
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
Army kills 25 Saudi soldiers, injures 12 others over last December: Saudi media
[03/يناير/2019] SANAA, Jan. 3 (Saba) - The Saudi enemy has admitted the killing of 25 soldiers and wounding 12 others during the quality operations of the army,supported by the Popular Forces, during last December on the fronts beyond the borders .

They listed the names of those killed and wounded.

It is noteworthy that this statistic is officially announced only, as the Saudi regime is always tries to conceal its losses on the fronts beyond the borders.


AA
Saba
