Army kills 25 Saudi soldiers, injures 12 others over last December: Saudi media [03/يناير/2019] SANAA, Jan. 3 (Saba) - The Saudi enemy has admitted the killing of 25 soldiers and wounding 12 others during the quality operations of the army,supported by the Popular Forces, during last December on the fronts beyond the borders .



They listed the names of those killed and wounded.



It is noteworthy that this statistic is officially announced only, as the Saudi regime is always tries to conceal its losses on the fronts beyond the borders.





AA

Saba