South Korea's exports fall unexpectedly in December as global economy slowed [03/يناير/2019]

SANAA, Jan. 3 (Saba) - South Korea's exports fell slightly last December compared with a year ago, down from even the most pessimistic forecast in a Reuters poll, providing new signs of a global economic slowdown.



Official data released by the Ministry of Commerce of South Korea said Tuesday that the country's exports in December fell 1.2 percent compared to a year ago as a result of falling prices of memory chips and oil and slowing demand from China.



Imports grew only 0.9 per cent.



Although all 10 economists involved in the Reuters poll expected an increase in exports, some said the data were not a big surprise given the US-China tariff war that cast a shadow over global trade prospects and signs of slower economic growth in the United States.



Economists forecast export growth in Asia's fourth-largest economy at 3.3 percent on average and imports up 4.2 percent.







South Korea is the world's largest exporter of chips used in computers, ships, automobiles and petroleum products. It is also the first major exporter to issue monthly trade data allowing early reading of global trade.



The data showed export growth in 2018 at 5.5 per cent, about one-third of the 2017 growth rate of 15.8 per cent. The Ministry of Finance expects further slowdown in export growth in 2019, down to 3.1 per cent.



Exports to China fell 13.9 percent in December from a year earlier, as demand from the biggest buyer of South Korean goods was affected by the trade dispute with the United States.





AA



Saba