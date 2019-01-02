ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الخميس، 03 - يناير - 2019 الساعة 11:25:15ص
كسر زحوفات العدو ومرتزقته وتكبيدهم خسائر في العديد والعتاد
واصل الجيش واللجان الشعبية كسر زحوفات العدو السعودي ومرتزقته وإفشال محاولات تسللهم، ودكت المدفعية مواقعهم وتم تكبيدهم خسائر في العديد والعتاد خلال الـ24 ساعة الماضية .
مقتل 37 شخصًا في هجوم مسلح على قرية وسط مالي
قتل 37 شخصًا على الأقل في هجوم على قرية وسط مالي، حسبما ذكرت إذاعة فرنسا الدولية.
ارتفاع إنتاج روسيا اليومي من النفط في ديسمبر
كشفت بيانات وزارة الطاقة الروسية اليوم الأربعاء أن إنتاج البلاد من النفط بلغ 11.45 مليون برميل يوميا في ديسمبر كانون الأول، ارتفاعا من 11.37 مليون برميل يوميا في نوفمبر.
توتنهام يعود للمركز الثاني بفوزه 3-صفر على كارديف
استعاد توتنهام هوتسبير المركز الثاني في الدوري الانجليزي الممتاز لكرة القدم متراجعا بفارق ست نقاط خلف ليفربول المتصدر عقب فوزه 3-صفر على كارديف سيتي المتواضع امس الثلاثاء.
آخر الأخبار:
أسعار النفط تنخفض لمخاوف بشأن الطلب وتقلبات في السوق
إصابة فلسطينيين اثنين برصاص الاحتلال في نابلس بالضفة الغربية
مانشستر يونايتد يواصل عزف نغمة الفوز
النيجر تشن عمليات بريّة وجويّة ضد بوكو حرام في حوض بحيرة تشاد
  Local
Gold prices soar to highest level in more than 6 months
[03/يناير/2019]
SANAA, Jan. 3 (Saba) - Gold prices rose to their highest level in more than six months on Wednesday as the dollar and Asian stocks fell after disappointing data from China fueled fears of a slowdown in global economic growth.

By 0712 GMT, spot gold prices rose 0.3 percent to $ 1286.18 per ounce, after hitting their highest since June 15, 2018 at $ 1287.33 an ounce earlier in the session.

US gold futures rose 0.5 per cent to $ 1288.10 an ounce. The dollar index, which measures the performance of the greenback against a basket of major currencies, is hovering near the two-month low reached in the previous session.

A decline in the dollar leads to lower cost of the precious metal denominated in the US currency on holders of other currencies.

Asian stocks also fell on the first trading day of the new year on disappointing economic data from China, the world's second-largest economy, which weighed on sentiment and eased early gains in US equity futures.

Among other precious metals, palladium increased by 0.25 per cent in spot transactions to $ 1267.15 per ounce.


AA
Saba
