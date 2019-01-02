Spain's car sales rise 6.9 per cent in 2018 [03/يناير/2019]

Spain's new car sales reached 1.3 million units in 2018, up 6.9 per cent from 2017 sales, official data showed.



In a joint statement issued Wednesday, dealers' associations, car dealers and Spanish manufacturers revealed that sales exceeded the threshold of one million units for the fourth consecutive year.



The number of new cars sold in December alone was 98.6 thousand units, an increase of 2.4 percent compared to the same month last year, the statement said.



Sales of new cars in Spain amounted to 1.2 million units in 2017, while they reached 1.15 million units in 2016 and 1.3 million cars in 2015.



