Iraq achieves record level of liquid gas production at rate of 814.4 thousand tons per day [03/يناير/2019]

SANAA, Jan. 3 (SabaJ) Iraq's oil ministry announced on Wednesday a record production level of liquid gas production at a rate of 8.44 thousand tons per day.



A spokesman for the ministry Assem Jihad said in a statement that the increase in production of liquid gas to the Basrah Gas Company in the south of the country is an important step to strengthen the national production of liquid gas fuel to self-sufficiency on the one hand and to strengthen foreign exports on the other.



He pointed out that the Iraqi Oil Minister Thamir Ghadhban directed the Gas Company of Basra to move forward to implement the plans of the Ministry of the optimal investment of gas associated with the conversion of burned energy to productive and useful energy that enhances the financial and economic capabilities of the country.



Iraq is burning thousands of tons a day of gas associated with oil extraction operations in light of government efforts to invest this economic resource in cooperation with foreign companies.





AA

Saba