آخر تحديث: الخميس، 03 - يناير - 2019 الساعة 11:17:42ص
كسر زحوفات العدو ومرتزقته وتكبيدهم خسائر في العديد والعتاد
واصل الجيش واللجان الشعبية كسر زحوفات العدو السعودي ومرتزقته وإفشال محاولات تسللهم، ودكت المدفعية مواقعهم وتم تكبيدهم خسائر في العديد والعتاد خلال الـ24 ساعة الماضية .
مقتل 37 شخصًا في هجوم مسلح على قرية وسط مالي
قتل 37 شخصًا على الأقل في هجوم على قرية وسط مالي، حسبما ذكرت إذاعة فرنسا الدولية.
ارتفاع إنتاج روسيا اليومي من النفط في ديسمبر
كشفت بيانات وزارة الطاقة الروسية اليوم الأربعاء أن إنتاج البلاد من النفط بلغ 11.45 مليون برميل يوميا في ديسمبر كانون الأول، ارتفاعا من 11.37 مليون برميل يوميا في نوفمبر.
توتنهام يعود للمركز الثاني بفوزه 3-صفر على كارديف
استعاد توتنهام هوتسبير المركز الثاني في الدوري الانجليزي الممتاز لكرة القدم متراجعا بفارق ست نقاط خلف ليفربول المتصدر عقب فوزه 3-صفر على كارديف سيتي المتواضع امس الثلاثاء.
آخر الأخبار:
إصابة فلسطينيين اثنين برصاص الاحتلال في نابلس بالضفة الغربية
مانشستر يونايتد يواصل عزف نغمة الفوز
النيجر تشن عمليات بريّة وجويّة ضد بوكو حرام في حوض بحيرة تشاد
ارتفاع عدد ضحايا انهيار المبنى السكني في روسيا إلى 37 قتيلا
Iraq achieves record level of liquid gas production at rate of 814.4 thousand tons per day
[03/يناير/2019]
SANAA, Jan. 3 (SabaJ) Iraq's oil ministry announced on Wednesday a record production level of liquid gas production at a rate of 8.44 thousand tons per day.

A spokesman for the ministry Assem Jihad said in a statement that the increase in production of liquid gas to the Basrah Gas Company in the south of the country is an important step to strengthen the national production of liquid gas fuel to self-sufficiency on the one hand and to strengthen foreign exports on the other.

He pointed out that the Iraqi Oil Minister Thamir Ghadhban directed the Gas Company of Basra to move forward to implement the plans of the Ministry of the optimal investment of gas associated with the conversion of burned energy to productive and useful energy that enhances the financial and economic capabilities of the country.

Iraq is burning thousands of tons a day of gas associated with oil extraction operations in light of government efforts to invest this economic resource in cooperation with foreign companies.


