Russia's daily production of oil rose in December [03/يناير/2019]

SANAA, Jan. 3 (Saba) The country's oil production reached 11.45 million barrels per day (bpd) in December and was 11.37 million bpd in November, the Energy Ministry said on Wednesday.



In tons, oil production reached 48.442 million tons compared to 46.532 million in November.



Gas production reached 67.04 billion cubic meters last month, or 2.16 billion cubic meters per day, compared to 62.67 billion cubic meters in November.





AA

Saba