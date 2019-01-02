Reuters Goran Tomasevic 48 Dead in battles between [03/يناير/2019]



SANAA, Jan. 3 (Saba) - The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported the intensification of fighting between the "Nasra Front" and the opposition factions in northwestern Syria and its extension to Idlib province, which has killed 48 people in the past two days.







The head of the observatory, Rami Abdul Rahman, told Agence France-Presse, on Wednesday that "the area of ​​clashes rose and expanded to reach the north and south-eastern Idlib."







Abdel Rahman said that new factions of the "National Liberation Front" also entered in the fight against the "Sham Liberation Organization."







Abdel Rahman said that "battles are taking place in several towns amid the progress of the Sham Liberation Organization, which took control of seven villages and towns."







He said that the fighting has led to the killing of 24 fighters from the "Liberation of the Sham" and 18 elements of the movement "Nur al-Din Zanki" in addition to 6 civilians, while the previous toll indicated Tuesday killed 19 people.







Since Tuesday there have been battles between the Sham Liberation Organization (formerly the Nasra Front) and the movement of Nur al-Din Zanki, one of the main components of the Turkish-backed National Liberation Front (FNL).







The fighting was limited initially in areas beyond the control of Syrian government forces in the province of Aleppo, but expanded on Wednesday to the neighboring province of Idlib.







The National Liberation Front (FNL) issued a statement on Wednesday announcing the "generalization of all its components to deal with the attacks."







The "Sham Liberation Organization" accused Monday of "the movement of Nur al-Din Zanki" to kill 5 of its elements, and responded by launching an attack on its sites in the western countryside of Aleppo, bordering Idlib.







Source: AFP











