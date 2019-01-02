ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الخميس، 03 - يناير - 2019 الساعة 11:17:42ص
كسر زحوفات العدو ومرتزقته وتكبيدهم خسائر في العديد والعتاد
واصل الجيش واللجان الشعبية كسر زحوفات العدو السعودي ومرتزقته وإفشال محاولات تسللهم، ودكت المدفعية مواقعهم وتم تكبيدهم خسائر في العديد والعتاد خلال الـ24 ساعة الماضية .
مقتل 37 شخصًا في هجوم مسلح على قرية وسط مالي
قتل 37 شخصًا على الأقل في هجوم على قرية وسط مالي، حسبما ذكرت إذاعة فرنسا الدولية.
ارتفاع إنتاج روسيا اليومي من النفط في ديسمبر
كشفت بيانات وزارة الطاقة الروسية اليوم الأربعاء أن إنتاج البلاد من النفط بلغ 11.45 مليون برميل يوميا في ديسمبر كانون الأول، ارتفاعا من 11.37 مليون برميل يوميا في نوفمبر.
توتنهام يعود للمركز الثاني بفوزه 3-صفر على كارديف
استعاد توتنهام هوتسبير المركز الثاني في الدوري الانجليزي الممتاز لكرة القدم متراجعا بفارق ست نقاط خلف ليفربول المتصدر عقب فوزه 3-صفر على كارديف سيتي المتواضع امس الثلاثاء.
آخر الأخبار:
إصابة فلسطينيين اثنين برصاص الاحتلال في نابلس بالضفة الغربية
مانشستر يونايتد يواصل عزف نغمة الفوز
النيجر تشن عمليات بريّة وجويّة ضد بوكو حرام في حوض بحيرة تشاد
ارتفاع عدد ضحايا انهيار المبنى السكني في روسيا إلى 37 قتيلا
  International
Reuters Goran Tomasevic
48 Dead in battles between
[03/يناير/2019]

SANAA, Jan. 3 (Saba) - The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported the intensification of fighting between the "Nasra Front" and the opposition factions in northwestern Syria and its extension to Idlib province, which has killed 48 people in the past two days.



The head of the observatory, Rami Abdul Rahman, told Agence France-Presse, on Wednesday that "the area of ​​clashes rose and expanded to reach the north and south-eastern Idlib."



Abdel Rahman said that new factions of the "National Liberation Front" also entered in the fight against the "Sham Liberation Organization."



Abdel Rahman said that "battles are taking place in several towns amid the progress of the Sham Liberation Organization, which took control of seven villages and towns."



He said that the fighting has led to the killing of 24 fighters from the "Liberation of the Sham" and 18 elements of the movement "Nur al-Din Zanki" in addition to 6 civilians, while the previous toll indicated Tuesday killed 19 people.



Since Tuesday there have been battles between the Sham Liberation Organization (formerly the Nasra Front) and the movement of Nur al-Din Zanki, one of the main components of the Turkish-backed National Liberation Front (FNL).



The fighting was limited initially in areas beyond the control of Syrian government forces in the province of Aleppo, but expanded on Wednesday to the neighboring province of Idlib.



The National Liberation Front (FNL) issued a statement on Wednesday announcing the "generalization of all its components to deal with the attacks."



The "Sham Liberation Organization" accused Monday of "the movement of Nur al-Din Zanki" to kill 5 of its elements, and responded by launching an attack on its sites in the western countryside of Aleppo, bordering Idlib.



Source: AFP





AA
Saba
العدوان السعودي على اليمن
طيران العدوان يشن ست غارات على صعدة
[02/يناير/2019]
استشهاد أربعة مواطنين وإصابة آخرين بغارات طيران العدوان وقصف المرتزقة
[02/يناير/2019]
استشهاد امرأة وطفلة بقصف صاروخي ومدفعي سعودي في صعدة
[01/يناير/2019]
طيران العدوان يدمر جسر العقلة في مديرية القفلة بمحافظة عمران
[01/يناير/2019]
استشهاد مواطنة وتدمير للممتلكات في استهداف العدوان ومرتزقته لثلاث محافظات
[01/يناير/2019]
