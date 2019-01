Reuters Egypt .. The death of Camellia Anwar Sadat [03/يناير/2019]

SANAA, Jan. 3 (Saba) - Sources from the family of Sadat confirmed the death of his daughter, the late President Mohamed Anwar Sadat, on the age of 70 years.



Camelia is the daughter of Sadat from his first wife Iqbal Madi, and the family reported that the deceased had a severe heart attack that led to her death.



The body of the late Thursday will be spread to its last resting place in the family tombs in Cairo.



Source: RT

Saba