آخر تحديث: الخميس، 03 - يناير - 2019 الساعة 11:17:42ص
كسر زحوفات العدو ومرتزقته وتكبيدهم خسائر في العديد والعتاد
واصل الجيش واللجان الشعبية كسر زحوفات العدو السعودي ومرتزقته وإفشال محاولات تسللهم، ودكت المدفعية مواقعهم وتم تكبيدهم خسائر في العديد والعتاد خلال الـ24 ساعة الماضية .
مقتل 37 شخصًا في هجوم مسلح على قرية وسط مالي
قتل 37 شخصًا على الأقل في هجوم على قرية وسط مالي، حسبما ذكرت إذاعة فرنسا الدولية.
ارتفاع إنتاج روسيا اليومي من النفط في ديسمبر
كشفت بيانات وزارة الطاقة الروسية اليوم الأربعاء أن إنتاج البلاد من النفط بلغ 11.45 مليون برميل يوميا في ديسمبر كانون الأول، ارتفاعا من 11.37 مليون برميل يوميا في نوفمبر.
توتنهام يعود للمركز الثاني بفوزه 3-صفر على كارديف
استعاد توتنهام هوتسبير المركز الثاني في الدوري الانجليزي الممتاز لكرة القدم متراجعا بفارق ست نقاط خلف ليفربول المتصدر عقب فوزه 3-صفر على كارديف سيتي المتواضع امس الثلاثاء.
آخر الأخبار:
إصابة فلسطينيين اثنين برصاص الاحتلال في نابلس بالضفة الغربية
مانشستر يونايتد يواصل عزف نغمة الفوز
النيجر تشن عمليات بريّة وجويّة ضد بوكو حرام في حوض بحيرة تشاد
ارتفاع عدد ضحايا انهيار المبنى السكني في روسيا إلى 37 قتيلا
  International
Saudi king, his crown prince honor Putin for victims of Magnitogorsk
[03/يناير/2019]

SANAA, Jan. 3 (Saba) - Saudi king King Salman bin Abdul Aziz and his Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman sent condolences to Russian President Vladimir Putin on the victims of the collapse of the residential building in the city of Magnitogorsk.

"We are aware of the news of the collapse of a residential building in the city of Magnitogorsk and the resulting deaths and injuries," the Saudi monarch told the Russian president on Wednesday. "We share your Excellency and the friendly people of Russia. Saudi Arabia and in our name the deepest condolences and sincere condolences, hoping for the speedy recovery and see no harm. "

The cable of the Saudi Crown Prince, Prince Mohammed bin Salman, came as follows:

"I have been informed of the collapse of a residential building in the city of Magnitogorsk, resulting in deaths and injuries, and I express to your family, the families of the deceased and your friend the deepest condolences, and sincere condolences, wishing the injured a speedy recovery."

The collapse of a section of a 10-floors apartment building in the Russian city of Magnitogorsk on December 31 killed dozens of residents, including children and women.

Source: Middle East Newspaper


AA
Saba
