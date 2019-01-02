Saudi king, his crown prince honor Putin for victims of Magnitogorsk [03/يناير/2019]



SANAA, Jan. 3 (Saba) - Saudi king King Salman bin Abdul Aziz and his Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman sent condolences to Russian President Vladimir Putin on the victims of the collapse of the residential building in the city of Magnitogorsk.



"We are aware of the news of the collapse of a residential building in the city of Magnitogorsk and the resulting deaths and injuries," the Saudi monarch told the Russian president on Wednesday. "We share your Excellency and the friendly people of Russia. Saudi Arabia and in our name the deepest condolences and sincere condolences, hoping for the speedy recovery and see no harm. "



The cable of the Saudi Crown Prince, Prince Mohammed bin Salman, came as follows:



"I have been informed of the collapse of a residential building in the city of Magnitogorsk, resulting in deaths and injuries, and I express to your family, the families of the deceased and your friend the deepest condolences, and sincere condolences, wishing the injured a speedy recovery."



The collapse of a section of a 10-floors apartment building in the Russian city of Magnitogorsk on December 31 killed dozens of residents, including children and women.



Source: Middle East Newspaper





AA

Saba