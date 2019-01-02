Reuters JIM YOUNG Trump: We lost Syria a long time ago and it is only sand and death! [03/يناير/2019] SANAA, Jan. 3 (Saba) - President Donald Trump said that the United States has lost Syria for a long time, saying that this Arab country has only sand and death.





"We do not want Syria, Obama has given it years ago by refusing to go beyond the red line," Trump said in a press statement after a meeting with members of his administration at the White House on Wednesday. "I went over it when I fired 59 missiles at it. long time".



"The United States has lost Syria for a long time. In addition, we are talking about sand and death," he said. "We are not talking about huge wealth. , Talk about sand and death! "



He said that the Kurds are fighting much better when led by US military, stressing that the United States wants to protect them because they are allies, and said: "I do not want to stay in Syria forever, it is sand and death!"



As the White House master pointed out, his decision to withdraw his troops from Syria, that the US military presence there against "Daesh" was more in the interest of Iran, Russia, which is more repulsive than us.



The United States announced, on December 19, the start of the withdrawal of its troops from Syria by a decision of Trump after he confirmed that the "daesh

" defeated in Syrian territory.



Trump's move was widely criticized by large circles of American politicians as well as by Washington's allies in the Syrian and international arenas, especially the "Syrian Democratic Forces" and Israel.



