آخر تحديث: الخميس، 03 - يناير - 2019 الساعة 11:17:42ص
كسر زحوفات العدو ومرتزقته وتكبيدهم خسائر في العديد والعتاد
واصل الجيش واللجان الشعبية كسر زحوفات العدو السعودي ومرتزقته وإفشال محاولات تسللهم، ودكت المدفعية مواقعهم وتم تكبيدهم خسائر في العديد والعتاد خلال الـ24 ساعة الماضية .
مقتل 37 شخصًا في هجوم مسلح على قرية وسط مالي
قتل 37 شخصًا على الأقل في هجوم على قرية وسط مالي، حسبما ذكرت إذاعة فرنسا الدولية.
ارتفاع إنتاج روسيا اليومي من النفط في ديسمبر
كشفت بيانات وزارة الطاقة الروسية اليوم الأربعاء أن إنتاج البلاد من النفط بلغ 11.45 مليون برميل يوميا في ديسمبر كانون الأول، ارتفاعا من 11.37 مليون برميل يوميا في نوفمبر.
توتنهام يعود للمركز الثاني بفوزه 3-صفر على كارديف
استعاد توتنهام هوتسبير المركز الثاني في الدوري الانجليزي الممتاز لكرة القدم متراجعا بفارق ست نقاط خلف ليفربول المتصدر عقب فوزه 3-صفر على كارديف سيتي المتواضع امس الثلاثاء.
آخر الأخبار:
إصابة فلسطينيين اثنين برصاص الاحتلال في نابلس بالضفة الغربية
مانشستر يونايتد يواصل عزف نغمة الفوز
النيجر تشن عمليات بريّة وجويّة ضد بوكو حرام في حوض بحيرة تشاد
ارتفاع عدد ضحايا انهيار المبنى السكني في روسيا إلى 37 قتيلا
  International
Reuters JIM YOUNG
Trump: We lost Syria a long time ago and it is only sand and death!
[03/يناير/2019] SANAA, Jan. 3 (Saba) - President Donald Trump said that the United States has lost Syria for a long time, saying that this Arab country has only sand and death.


"We do not want Syria, Obama has given it years ago by refusing to go beyond the red line," Trump said in a press statement after a meeting with members of his administration at the White House on Wednesday. "I went over it when I fired 59 missiles at it. long time".

"The United States has lost Syria for a long time. In addition, we are talking about sand and death," he said. "We are not talking about huge wealth. , Talk about sand and death! "

He said that the Kurds are fighting much better when led by US military, stressing that the United States wants to protect them because they are allies, and said: "I do not want to stay in Syria forever, it is sand and death!"

As the White House master pointed out, his decision to withdraw his troops from Syria, that the US military presence there against "Daesh" was more in the interest of Iran, Russia, which is more repulsive than us.

The United States announced, on December 19, the start of the withdrawal of its troops from Syria by a decision of Trump after he confirmed that the "daesh
" defeated in Syrian territory.

Trump's move was widely criticized by large circles of American politicians as well as by Washington's allies in the Syrian and international arenas, especially the "Syrian Democratic Forces" and Israel.

Source: RT


AA
Saba
العدوان السعودي على اليمن
طيران العدوان يشن ست غارات على صعدة
[02/يناير/2019]
استشهاد أربعة مواطنين وإصابة آخرين بغارات طيران العدوان وقصف المرتزقة
[02/يناير/2019]
استشهاد امرأة وطفلة بقصف صاروخي ومدفعي سعودي في صعدة
[01/يناير/2019]
طيران العدوان يدمر جسر العقلة في مديرية القفلة بمحافظة عمران
[01/يناير/2019]
استشهاد مواطنة وتدمير للممتلكات في استهداف العدوان ومرتزقته لثلاث محافظات
[01/يناير/2019]
