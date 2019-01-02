Iraqi president to visit Turkey on Thursday [03/يناير/2019]

SANAA, Jan. 3 (Saba) - President of the Republic of Iraq Barham Salih on Thursday on an official visit to Turkey at the head of a high-level government delegation to conduct negotiations with the leaders of Turkey.



The spokesman for the Iraqi presidency, Luqman al-Faily, said in a statement on Wednesday that President Salih is visiting at the invitation of his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan, is scheduled to hold negotiations with the Turkish President and senior officials in his administration to discuss "ways to improve bilateral relations in various fields "He said.



The spokesman added that the two presidents will discuss regional and international issues of common interest and unify the visions and ideas on them. He added that this visit is a continuation of Salih's visits to a number of Arab and regional countries in the context of Iraq's new policy of openness to its Arab and regional environment, Iraq and its status among brotherly and friendly countries. "



For his part, the Iraqi Foreign Minister Mohammed al-Hakim told reporters that the President of the Republic will discuss in Turkey several files, led by security issues in the region and the file of Syria.



Hakim pointed to the presence of a number of ministers within the delegation accompanying the Iraqi President, stressing that he will also meet during the visit Turkish Foreign Minister Mouloud Chaochoglu.



"We expect our meetings tomorrow to be important, in which security issues, border issues (between Iraq and Turkey) and the Syrian file, as well as investment and bilateral issues, will be discussed," he said.



The Anatolia news agency reported that the Iraqi government is in talks with the countries of the region on the sudden decision of US President Donald Trump to withdraw US troops in Syria, raising fears of a vacuum that could be exploited by the organization "Daesh" to re-ranks.



In northern Iraq, Ankara is carrying out military operations against the PKK, which it considers a terrorist organization.



Source: Alsumaria News + Anatolia





AA

Saba