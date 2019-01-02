alnour.com.lb Lebanese army dismantles cell of Dahesh [03/يناير/2019] SANAA, Jan. 3 (Saba) - The Lebanese army announced on Wednesday evening the arrest of a cell of the Daesh organization in the context of security measures taken during the New Year's Day.



In a statement posted on its Twitter account, the command said that the military intelligence department, "as a result of intensive efforts" in different parts of the country during the holidays, "arrested a cell belonging to the terrorist organization of four Syrians who were present Between the areas of the Metn and the North, communicate with the leaders of the terrorist organization mentioned."





ِِAA

Saba