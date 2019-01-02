ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الخميس، 03 - يناير - 2019 الساعة 11:17:42ص
كسر زحوفات العدو ومرتزقته وتكبيدهم خسائر في العديد والعتاد
واصل الجيش واللجان الشعبية كسر زحوفات العدو السعودي ومرتزقته وإفشال محاولات تسللهم، ودكت المدفعية مواقعهم وتم تكبيدهم خسائر في العديد والعتاد خلال الـ24 ساعة الماضية .
مقتل 37 شخصًا في هجوم مسلح على قرية وسط مالي
قتل 37 شخصًا على الأقل في هجوم على قرية وسط مالي، حسبما ذكرت إذاعة فرنسا الدولية.
ارتفاع إنتاج روسيا اليومي من النفط في ديسمبر
كشفت بيانات وزارة الطاقة الروسية اليوم الأربعاء أن إنتاج البلاد من النفط بلغ 11.45 مليون برميل يوميا في ديسمبر كانون الأول، ارتفاعا من 11.37 مليون برميل يوميا في نوفمبر.
توتنهام يعود للمركز الثاني بفوزه 3-صفر على كارديف
استعاد توتنهام هوتسبير المركز الثاني في الدوري الانجليزي الممتاز لكرة القدم متراجعا بفارق ست نقاط خلف ليفربول المتصدر عقب فوزه 3-صفر على كارديف سيتي المتواضع امس الثلاثاء.
آخر الأخبار:
إصابة فلسطينيين اثنين برصاص الاحتلال في نابلس بالضفة الغربية
مانشستر يونايتد يواصل عزف نغمة الفوز
النيجر تشن عمليات بريّة وجويّة ضد بوكو حرام في حوض بحيرة تشاد
ارتفاع عدد ضحايا انهيار المبنى السكني في روسيا إلى 37 قتيلا
Lebanese army dismantles cell of Dahesh
[03/يناير/2019] SANAA, Jan. 3 (Saba) - The Lebanese army announced on Wednesday evening the arrest of a cell of the Daesh organization in the context of security measures taken during the New Year's Day.

In a statement posted on its Twitter account, the command said that the military intelligence department, "as a result of intensive efforts" in different parts of the country during the holidays, "arrested a cell belonging to the terrorist organization of four Syrians who were present Between the areas of the Metn and the North, communicate with the leaders of the terrorist organization mentioned."


