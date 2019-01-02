ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الأربعاء، 02 - يناير - 2019 الساعة 10:19:56م
رئيس الوزراء يؤكد على قدسية الرسالة الإعلامية ودورها الايجابي تجاه الأوطان في السلم والحرب
قال رئيس مجلس الوزراء الدكتور عبدالعزيز صالح بن حبتور إن تاريخ الصراع بين المفكرين والفلاسفة وأنظمة الحكم بشأن حق حرية التعبير يعود إلى ما قبل الميلاد والذي وضحته عدد من الشواهد المنقوشة مثل دستور أثينا وتشريعات حمورابي".
مقتل 37 شخصًا في هجوم مسلح على قرية وسط مالي
قتل 37 شخصًا على الأقل في هجوم على قرية وسط مالي، حسبما ذكرت إذاعة فرنسا الدولية.
ارتفاع إنتاج روسيا اليومي من النفط في ديسمبر
كشفت بيانات وزارة الطاقة الروسية اليوم الأربعاء أن إنتاج البلاد من النفط بلغ 11.45 مليون برميل يوميا في ديسمبر كانون الأول، ارتفاعا من 11.37 مليون برميل يوميا في نوفمبر.
توتنهام يعود للمركز الثاني بفوزه 3-صفر على كارديف
استعاد توتنهام هوتسبير المركز الثاني في الدوري الانجليزي الممتاز لكرة القدم متراجعا بفارق ست نقاط خلف ليفربول المتصدر عقب فوزه 3-صفر على كارديف سيتي المتواضع امس الثلاثاء.
مناقشة خطة الضرائب لعام 2019 بمحافظة صنعاء
تدمير مدرعة محملة بالمرتزقة في خب والشعف بالجوف
توزيع سلال غذائية وملابس بأمانة العاصمة
الهيئة الوطنية لتنسيق الشؤون الإنسانية تستغرب من تصريح المدير التنفيذي لبرنامج الأغذية
  International
AFP ATTA KENARE
"Smelly" hit the Iranian capital amid mystery about it!
[03/يناير/2019] TEHRAN, Jan. 3 (Saba) - Residents of the Iranian capital Tehran on Wednesday complained of a strong "bad smell" spreading in the city, amid lingering uncertainty.

Local media reported that the smell increased air pollution indicators in Tehran by 40 units.

Citizens from several areas such as Fatmi Square, Zafar Abd Abad Street, Customs District, Palestine Street and the Argentine square reported a foul odor.

Iranian activists said the smell spread in central and western Tehran and caused panic, and some believe it was caused by a volcano eruption.

said the reason for the smell was the explosion of a sewage pipe in the center of the capital, but authorities did not confirm this information.


An official source told Mehr news agency that the source of the smell was the Damawand volcano, east of Tehran.

A spokeswoman for the Tehran municipality, also refuted reports that the reason for the smell was due to the explosion of sewage pipes in Al-Thawra Square.

The Tehran municipality has launched patrols of environmental experts on the streets of the city to see the source of the smell.

A member of parliament from Tehran said environmental officials denied that the scattered smell of sulfur from the Damawand volcano was similar to the smell of ammonium and may be the source of landfills in Kahrizak, south of the capital.

She confirmed that the source of the odor has not yet been determined and all the concerned bodies are alert to find out why.

For its part, said another deputy in parliament from Tehran that the source of this smell is a metro station.

The crisis management in Tehran confirmed that the source of odor in the city is not yet known but has declined in many areas and did not affect the population. The odor could be caused by an environmental phenomenon that did not cause concern.

Source: Iranian agencies


AA
Saba
