آخر تحديث: الأربعاء، 02 - يناير - 2019 الساعة 10:19:56م
رئيس الوزراء يؤكد على قدسية الرسالة الإعلامية ودورها الايجابي تجاه الأوطان في السلم والحرب
قال رئيس مجلس الوزراء الدكتور عبدالعزيز صالح بن حبتور إن تاريخ الصراع بين المفكرين والفلاسفة وأنظمة الحكم بشأن حق حرية التعبير يعود إلى ما قبل الميلاد والذي وضحته عدد من الشواهد المنقوشة مثل دستور أثينا وتشريعات حمورابي".
مقتل 37 شخصًا في هجوم مسلح على قرية وسط مالي
قتل 37 شخصًا على الأقل في هجوم على قرية وسط مالي، حسبما ذكرت إذاعة فرنسا الدولية.
ارتفاع إنتاج روسيا اليومي من النفط في ديسمبر
كشفت بيانات وزارة الطاقة الروسية اليوم الأربعاء أن إنتاج البلاد من النفط بلغ 11.45 مليون برميل يوميا في ديسمبر كانون الأول، ارتفاعا من 11.37 مليون برميل يوميا في نوفمبر.
توتنهام يعود للمركز الثاني بفوزه 3-صفر على كارديف
استعاد توتنهام هوتسبير المركز الثاني في الدوري الانجليزي الممتاز لكرة القدم متراجعا بفارق ست نقاط خلف ليفربول المتصدر عقب فوزه 3-صفر على كارديف سيتي المتواضع امس الثلاثاء.
We will turn Turkey into a global force in the defense industry in 3 years! : Erdogan:
[03/يناير/2019] SANAA, Jan. 3 (Saba) - Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan pledged that his country's powers in the next three years would become a global force in the defense industry.

"Over the next three years, Turkey will be transformed into a global force in the defense industry through special designs and cutting-edge technology," Erdogan told a meeting of Turkey's ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) in Ankara on Wednesday.

Erdogan noted that Ankara is hosting 4 Turkish companies among the top 100 defense industries in the world, stressing that the production in 2017 exceeded 7 billion dollars, while exports amounted to two billion dollars.

Erdogan noted the size of Ankara's exports of defense industries during the first 11 months of 2018, which amounted to 873 million dollars, indicating that this ratio corresponds to about half of the volume of Turkish defense exports.

He stressed that Turkey established a space agency last month without outside help.

Source: Anatolia


