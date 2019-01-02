Reuters UMIT BEKTAS We will turn Turkey into a global force in the defense industry in 3 years! : Erdogan: [03/يناير/2019] SANAA, Jan. 3 (Saba) - Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan pledged that his country's powers in the next three years would become a global force in the defense industry.



"Over the next three years, Turkey will be transformed into a global force in the defense industry through special designs and cutting-edge technology," Erdogan told a meeting of Turkey's ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) in Ankara on Wednesday.



Erdogan noted that Ankara is hosting 4 Turkish companies among the top 100 defense industries in the world, stressing that the production in 2017 exceeded 7 billion dollars, while exports amounted to two billion dollars.



Erdogan noted the size of Ankara's exports of defense industries during the first 11 months of 2018, which amounted to 873 million dollars, indicating that this ratio corresponds to about half of the volume of Turkish defense exports.



He stressed that Turkey established a space agency last month without outside help.



Source: Anatolia





AA

Saba