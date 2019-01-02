Reuters Jonathan Ernst Trump attacks Matisse: I practically lost him [03/يناير/2019] SANAA, Jan. 3 (Saba) - US President Donald Trump said he forced US Defense Secretary Jess Matisse to resign after his country withdrew from Syria.



At a news conference after a meeting with his administration members on Wednesday at the White House, Trump attacked the resigning minister, sharply criticizing his performance, and explained that Matisse was delighted when the president allocated hundreds of millions of dollars for military funding but did not guarantee success in any area Pressing.



Trump: What did he do to my reconciliation? How did he work in Afghanistan? Not very good, not very good. I am not happy with what he did in Afghanistan and I should not feel happy. "







On December 20, Matisse sent his letter of resignation to Trump as Pentagon chief because of differences on a number of issues.



At first, Trump praised his performance as a defense minister, saying that "incredible progress" had been made during his tenure, saying he would resign "honorably," but media leaks said at the time that the president was furious about this Development.



Matisse's resignation came just a day after the United States announced the start of the withdrawal of its armed forces from Syria by a decision by the White House master after what he called the defeat of the international terrorist organization "Da'ash" on Syrian soil.



The move was widely criticized by large circles of American politicians as well as by Washington's allies in the Syrian and international arenas, especially the "Syrian Democratic Forces" and Israel.



