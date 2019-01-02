ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الأربعاء، 02 - يناير - 2019 الساعة 10:19:56م
رئيس الوزراء يؤكد على قدسية الرسالة الإعلامية ودورها الايجابي تجاه الأوطان في السلم والحرب
قال رئيس مجلس الوزراء الدكتور عبدالعزيز صالح بن حبتور إن تاريخ الصراع بين المفكرين والفلاسفة وأنظمة الحكم بشأن حق حرية التعبير يعود إلى ما قبل الميلاد والذي وضحته عدد من الشواهد المنقوشة مثل دستور أثينا وتشريعات حمورابي".
مقتل 37 شخصًا في هجوم مسلح على قرية وسط مالي
قتل 37 شخصًا على الأقل في هجوم على قرية وسط مالي، حسبما ذكرت إذاعة فرنسا الدولية.
ارتفاع إنتاج روسيا اليومي من النفط في ديسمبر
كشفت بيانات وزارة الطاقة الروسية اليوم الأربعاء أن إنتاج البلاد من النفط بلغ 11.45 مليون برميل يوميا في ديسمبر كانون الأول، ارتفاعا من 11.37 مليون برميل يوميا في نوفمبر.
توتنهام يعود للمركز الثاني بفوزه 3-صفر على كارديف
استعاد توتنهام هوتسبير المركز الثاني في الدوري الانجليزي الممتاز لكرة القدم متراجعا بفارق ست نقاط خلف ليفربول المتصدر عقب فوزه 3-صفر على كارديف سيتي المتواضع امس الثلاثاء.
Trump attacks Matisse: I practically lost him
[03/يناير/2019] SANAA, Jan. 3 (Saba) - US President Donald Trump said he forced US Defense Secretary Jess Matisse to resign after his country withdrew from Syria.

At a news conference after a meeting with his administration members on Wednesday at the White House, Trump attacked the resigning minister, sharply criticizing his performance, and explained that Matisse was delighted when the president allocated hundreds of millions of dollars for military funding but did not guarantee success in any area Pressing.

Trump: What did he do to my reconciliation? How did he work in Afghanistan? Not very good, not very good. I am not happy with what he did in Afghanistan and I should not feel happy. "



On December 20, Matisse sent his letter of resignation to Trump as Pentagon chief because of differences on a number of issues.

At first, Trump praised his performance as a defense minister, saying that "incredible progress" had been made during his tenure, saying he would resign "honorably," but media leaks said at the time that the president was furious about this Development.

Matisse's resignation came just a day after the United States announced the start of the withdrawal of its armed forces from Syria by a decision by the White House master after what he called the defeat of the international terrorist organization "Da'ash" on Syrian soil.

The move was widely criticized by large circles of American politicians as well as by Washington's allies in the Syrian and international arenas, especially the "Syrian Democratic Forces" and Israel.

Source: RT + Agencies


AA
Saba
العدوان السعودي على اليمن
طيران العدوان يشن ست غارات على صعدة
[02/يناير/2019]
استشهاد أربعة مواطنين وإصابة آخرين بغارات طيران العدوان وقصف المرتزقة
[02/يناير/2019]
استشهاد امرأة وطفلة بقصف صاروخي ومدفعي سعودي في صعدة
[01/يناير/2019]
طيران العدوان يدمر جسر العقلة في مديرية القفلة بمحافظة عمران
[01/يناير/2019]
استشهاد مواطنة وتدمير للممتلكات في استهداف العدوان ومرتزقته لثلاث محافظات
[01/يناير/2019]
