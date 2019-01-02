ابحث عن:
محلي
عربي ودولي
اقتصاد
رياضة
آخر تحديث: الأربعاء، 02 - يناير - 2019 الساعة 10:19:56م
رئيس الوزراء يؤكد على قدسية الرسالة الإعلامية ودورها الايجابي تجاه الأوطان في السلم والحرب
قال رئيس مجلس الوزراء الدكتور عبدالعزيز صالح بن حبتور إن تاريخ الصراع بين المفكرين والفلاسفة وأنظمة الحكم بشأن حق حرية التعبير يعود إلى ما قبل الميلاد والذي وضحته عدد من الشواهد المنقوشة مثل دستور أثينا وتشريعات حمورابي".
مقتل 37 شخصًا في هجوم مسلح على قرية وسط مالي
قتل 37 شخصًا على الأقل في هجوم على قرية وسط مالي، حسبما ذكرت إذاعة فرنسا الدولية.
ارتفاع إنتاج روسيا اليومي من النفط في ديسمبر
كشفت بيانات وزارة الطاقة الروسية اليوم الأربعاء أن إنتاج البلاد من النفط بلغ 11.45 مليون برميل يوميا في ديسمبر كانون الأول، ارتفاعا من 11.37 مليون برميل يوميا في نوفمبر.
توتنهام يعود للمركز الثاني بفوزه 3-صفر على كارديف
استعاد توتنهام هوتسبير المركز الثاني في الدوري الانجليزي الممتاز لكرة القدم متراجعا بفارق ست نقاط خلف ليفربول المتصدر عقب فوزه 3-صفر على كارديف سيتي المتواضع امس الثلاثاء.
آخر الأخبار:
مناقشة خطة الضرائب لعام 2019 بمحافظة صنعاء
تدمير مدرعة محملة بالمرتزقة في خب والشعف بالجوف
توزيع سلال غذائية وملابس بأمانة العاصمة
الهيئة الوطنية لتنسيق الشؤون الإنسانية تستغرب من تصريح المدير التنفيذي لبرنامج الأغذية
اسم المستخدم: كلمة المرور:
  International
Ethnic clashes in Burkina Faso left 13 dead
[03/يناير/2019] Turkey threatens Greece with military response: Wake up, you are dreaming

Turkish Foreign Minister Mouloud Zhaoshoglu called on Greece to "control" its defense minister, Panos Kamenos, who he described as a "spoiled child" to prevent any incident with Turkish troops in the Aegean Sea.



"Those who dream of a solution without any guarantee or military presence, we assure them: wake up, you are dreaming," Zhaoshoglu said at a conference held Wednesday at the headquarters of the Coast Guard Academy and the gendarmerie in Ankara, referring to the negotiations on Cyprus.

"We are warning Greece, you have a spoiled child, you call your defense minister, adjust your spoiled child, so that there is no incident involving our troops, so we do this," the Turkish foreign minister said.


"Launching speeches that increase tension or visit a rock or a small island will not bring you any benefit, so we are required to protect our interests in the issue of hydrocarbon reserves, particularly in the Aegean Sea and the Mediterranean," he said.

He added that Turkey is currently carrying out excavation work in the exclusive economic zone, and in the areas invited by the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus declared one party and recognized only by Ankara.

Zhaoshoglu said that his country had previously carried out excavations on the ship. Today, it has an exploration platform and stressed that its authorities would protect the rights of Turkey and the Turkish Cypriots in the eastern Mediterranean and the Aegean Sea until the end.

The comments were made by Turkish Foreign Minister in response to accusations by Kammenos to Turkey of breaking the air borders in the Aegean Sea.

Cyprus has been divided since 1974 by the so-called Northern Cyprus Republic and the internationally recognized Republic of Cyprus, which is predominantly Greek.

The dispute between Turkey and Cyprus over natural resources in the Mediterranean is a concrete factor complicating efforts to reunite the island after the collapse of last year's negotiations to resolve the 44-year-old conflict.

Source: Anatolia + Agencies


AA
Saba
  المزيد من (International)

العدوان السعودي على اليمن
طيران العدوان يشن ست غارات على صعدة
[02/يناير/2019]
استشهاد أربعة مواطنين وإصابة آخرين بغارات طيران العدوان وقصف المرتزقة
[02/يناير/2019]
استشهاد امرأة وطفلة بقصف صاروخي ومدفعي سعودي في صعدة
[01/يناير/2019]
طيران العدوان يدمر جسر العقلة في مديرية القفلة بمحافظة عمران
[01/يناير/2019]
استشهاد مواطنة وتدمير للممتلكات في استهداف العدوان ومرتزقته لثلاث محافظات
[01/يناير/2019]
عن وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ) | اتفاقية استخدام الموقع | الاتصال بنا
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © 1999 - 2019، وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ)
Powered by