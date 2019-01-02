Ethnic clashes in Burkina Faso left 13 dead [03/يناير/2019] Turkey threatens Greece with military response: Wake up, you are dreaming



Turkish Foreign Minister Mouloud Zhaoshoglu called on Greece to "control" its defense minister, Panos Kamenos, who he described as a "spoiled child" to prevent any incident with Turkish troops in the Aegean Sea.







"Those who dream of a solution without any guarantee or military presence, we assure them: wake up, you are dreaming," Zhaoshoglu said at a conference held Wednesday at the headquarters of the Coast Guard Academy and the gendarmerie in Ankara, referring to the negotiations on Cyprus.



"We are warning Greece, you have a spoiled child, you call your defense minister, adjust your spoiled child, so that there is no incident involving our troops, so we do this," the Turkish foreign minister said.





"Launching speeches that increase tension or visit a rock or a small island will not bring you any benefit, so we are required to protect our interests in the issue of hydrocarbon reserves, particularly in the Aegean Sea and the Mediterranean," he said.



He added that Turkey is currently carrying out excavation work in the exclusive economic zone, and in the areas invited by the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus declared one party and recognized only by Ankara.



Zhaoshoglu said that his country had previously carried out excavations on the ship. Today, it has an exploration platform and stressed that its authorities would protect the rights of Turkey and the Turkish Cypriots in the eastern Mediterranean and the Aegean Sea until the end.



The comments were made by Turkish Foreign Minister in response to accusations by Kammenos to Turkey of breaking the air borders in the Aegean Sea.



Cyprus has been divided since 1974 by the so-called Northern Cyprus Republic and the internationally recognized Republic of Cyprus, which is predominantly Greek.



The dispute between Turkey and Cyprus over natural resources in the Mediterranean is a concrete factor complicating efforts to reunite the island after the collapse of last year's negotiations to resolve the 44-year-old conflict.



