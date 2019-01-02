AFP / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / MARK WILSON Acting US Secretary of Defense: China then China then China! [03/يناير/2019] SANAA, Jan. 3 (Saba) - US Defense Secretary Patrick M. Shanahan pledged during his first meeting with senior US military commanders to focus on China as the biggest adversary of the United States, US officials said.



A US official, who did not give his name, told Reuters news agency





Shanahan said at the closed-door meeting on Wednesday, addressing civilian officials in the Ministry of Defense, that what they should remember is "China, then China, then China," even as they fight against rebel movements.



"The defense secretary told the public that he is still implementing the strategy laid down by outgoing Defense Secretary James Matisse, which focuses on Russia and China as the world's two biggest" rival forces, "another official told The Associated Press.



It is expected that Shanaan will attend the White House cabinet meeting later in the day.



Matisse officially left office on December 31 because of his opposition to President Donald Trump's sudden decision to withdraw troops from Syria.



Source: Reuters + Associated Press





AA

Saba