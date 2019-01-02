ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الأربعاء، 02 - يناير - 2019 الساعة 10:19:56م
رئيس الوزراء يؤكد على قدسية الرسالة الإعلامية ودورها الايجابي تجاه الأوطان في السلم والحرب
قال رئيس مجلس الوزراء الدكتور عبدالعزيز صالح بن حبتور إن تاريخ الصراع بين المفكرين والفلاسفة وأنظمة الحكم بشأن حق حرية التعبير يعود إلى ما قبل الميلاد والذي وضحته عدد من الشواهد المنقوشة مثل دستور أثينا وتشريعات حمورابي".
مقتل 37 شخصًا في هجوم مسلح على قرية وسط مالي
قتل 37 شخصًا على الأقل في هجوم على قرية وسط مالي، حسبما ذكرت إذاعة فرنسا الدولية.
ارتفاع إنتاج روسيا اليومي من النفط في ديسمبر
كشفت بيانات وزارة الطاقة الروسية اليوم الأربعاء أن إنتاج البلاد من النفط بلغ 11.45 مليون برميل يوميا في ديسمبر كانون الأول، ارتفاعا من 11.37 مليون برميل يوميا في نوفمبر.
توتنهام يعود للمركز الثاني بفوزه 3-صفر على كارديف
استعاد توتنهام هوتسبير المركز الثاني في الدوري الانجليزي الممتاز لكرة القدم متراجعا بفارق ست نقاط خلف ليفربول المتصدر عقب فوزه 3-صفر على كارديف سيتي المتواضع امس الثلاثاء.
  International
AFP / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / MARK WILSON
Acting US Secretary of Defense: China then China then China!
[03/يناير/2019] SANAA, Jan. 3 (Saba) - US Defense Secretary Patrick M. Shanahan pledged during his first meeting with senior US military commanders to focus on China as the biggest adversary of the United States, US officials said.

A US official, who did not give his name, told Reuters news agency


Shanahan said at the closed-door meeting on Wednesday, addressing civilian officials in the Ministry of Defense, that what they should remember is "China, then China, then China," even as they fight against rebel movements.

"The defense secretary told the public that he is still implementing the strategy laid down by outgoing Defense Secretary James Matisse, which focuses on Russia and China as the world's two biggest" rival forces, "another official told The Associated Press.

It is expected that Shanaan will attend the White House cabinet meeting later in the day.

Matisse officially left office on December 31 because of his opposition to President Donald Trump's sudden decision to withdraw troops from Syria.

Source: Reuters + Associated Press


AA
Saba
العدوان السعودي على اليمن
طيران العدوان يشن ست غارات على صعدة
[02/يناير/2019]
استشهاد أربعة مواطنين وإصابة آخرين بغارات طيران العدوان وقصف المرتزقة
[02/يناير/2019]
استشهاد امرأة وطفلة بقصف صاروخي ومدفعي سعودي في صعدة
[01/يناير/2019]
طيران العدوان يدمر جسر العقلة في مديرية القفلة بمحافظة عمران
[01/يناير/2019]
استشهاد مواطنة وتدمير للممتلكات في استهداف العدوان ومرتزقته لثلاث محافظات
[01/يناير/2019]
