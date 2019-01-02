ابحث عن:
محلي
عربي ودولي
اقتصاد
رياضة
آخر تحديث: الأربعاء، 02 - يناير - 2019 الساعة 10:19:56م
رئيس الوزراء يؤكد على قدسية الرسالة الإعلامية ودورها الايجابي تجاه الأوطان في السلم والحرب
قال رئيس مجلس الوزراء الدكتور عبدالعزيز صالح بن حبتور إن تاريخ الصراع بين المفكرين والفلاسفة وأنظمة الحكم بشأن حق حرية التعبير يعود إلى ما قبل الميلاد والذي وضحته عدد من الشواهد المنقوشة مثل دستور أثينا وتشريعات حمورابي".
مقتل 37 شخصًا في هجوم مسلح على قرية وسط مالي
قتل 37 شخصًا على الأقل في هجوم على قرية وسط مالي، حسبما ذكرت إذاعة فرنسا الدولية.
ارتفاع إنتاج روسيا اليومي من النفط في ديسمبر
كشفت بيانات وزارة الطاقة الروسية اليوم الأربعاء أن إنتاج البلاد من النفط بلغ 11.45 مليون برميل يوميا في ديسمبر كانون الأول، ارتفاعا من 11.37 مليون برميل يوميا في نوفمبر.
توتنهام يعود للمركز الثاني بفوزه 3-صفر على كارديف
استعاد توتنهام هوتسبير المركز الثاني في الدوري الانجليزي الممتاز لكرة القدم متراجعا بفارق ست نقاط خلف ليفربول المتصدر عقب فوزه 3-صفر على كارديف سيتي المتواضع امس الثلاثاء.
آخر الأخبار:
مناقشة خطة الضرائب لعام 2019 بمحافظة صنعاء
تدمير مدرعة محملة بالمرتزقة في خب والشعف بالجوف
توزيع سلال غذائية وملابس بأمانة العاصمة
الهيئة الوطنية لتنسيق الشؤون الإنسانية تستغرب من تصريح المدير التنفيذي لبرنامج الأغذية
اسم المستخدم: كلمة المرور:
  Local
Anatolia Agency
Growing Ethnic Currents in Europe Threatens Peace : Head of Religious Affairs in Turkey
[03/يناير/2019] SANAA, Jan. 3 (Saba) - The head of religious affairs in Turkey, Ali Arbash, announced that the rise of anti-Islam in Europe poses a direct threat to peace, peaceful coexistence and multiculturalism on the old continent.

Speaking on Wednesday at the Second European Muslim Forum in Cologne, Arbash said that the future of Europe can not be discussed without taking into account the Islamic presence on the continent. Nor can we talk about the future of Muslims in Europe in isolation On the situation in the Islamic world.

The head of religious affairs of Turkey warned that the phenomenon of Islamophobia has recently turned into a real hostility to Islam, stressing that the growing ethnic currents against Islam and foreigners have caused great damage to common human values.

The Turkish official said that the concept of cultural pluralism and peaceful coexistence means respect for human dignity and rights, which is indispensable in societies and democratic states, calling on all to reject steps to marginalize this concept.

Arbash pointed out that efforts to prevent attacks on places of worship and religious freedoms are a must for all countries and organizations without exception. "Islam defends human values ​​everywhere and seeks to revive all noble values, a religion of peace wherever it may be."
"It is therefore inappropriate to describe Islam in a variety of ways, such as moderate Islam, French Islam or European Islam," he said.

Source: Anatolia Agency


AA
Saba
  المزيد من (Local)

العدوان السعودي على اليمن
طيران العدوان يشن ست غارات على صعدة
[02/يناير/2019]
استشهاد أربعة مواطنين وإصابة آخرين بغارات طيران العدوان وقصف المرتزقة
[02/يناير/2019]
استشهاد امرأة وطفلة بقصف صاروخي ومدفعي سعودي في صعدة
[01/يناير/2019]
طيران العدوان يدمر جسر العقلة في مديرية القفلة بمحافظة عمران
[01/يناير/2019]
استشهاد مواطنة وتدمير للممتلكات في استهداف العدوان ومرتزقته لثلاث محافظات
[01/يناير/2019]
عن وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ) | اتفاقية استخدام الموقع | الاتصال بنا
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © 1999 - 2019، وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ)
Powered by