Reuters America rejects request to Israel [03/يناير/2019] SANAA, Jan. 3 (Saba) - The United States rejected a request to Israel, among the eight demands made by Tel Aviv to Washington against the backdrop of a meeting between Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US Secretary of State Pompeo.



A senior Israeli official said that during the meeting between Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in Brazil, Washington rejected a request to Tel Aviv.



The two sides met on the sidelines of the inauguration ceremony of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro Tuesday in Brasilia. "The only remaining issue is the aircraft deal with Croatia," the official said.



The official said that Netanyahu came out with the feeling that Israel has influence in certain areas and that with the United States are pushing different ideas regarding Syria.



Source: i24news





AA

Saba