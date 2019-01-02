AFP TED ALJIBE Philippines seek flights to Israel via Saudi airspace [03/يناير/2019] SANAA, Jan. 2 (Saba) - Philippine media reported Wednesday that Manila is in talks with Riyadh to obtain permission for Philippine planes to cross Saudi airspace en route to Tel Aviv.



Philippine sources said the talks were being held ahead of the launch of the direct air route between Manila and Tel Aviv, via Philippine state lines.



"We have obtained from Israel the privilege of conducting these flights between the two countries, and we hope that we will get permission from the Saudi authorities to pass our aircraft through Saudi airspace on its way back to Tel Aviv," the media quoted Deputy Minister of Communications as saying.



According to him, the route from Manila to Tel Aviv via Saudi airspace would shorten the flight time by at least one hour.



The Philippine state airline is looking to start direct flights from Manila to Tel Aviv during the winter season.



A similar case was witnessed by the Indian state airline, which received permission from the Saudi authorities in March last year to fly its planes across Saudi airspace en route to and from Tel Aviv.



On the other hand, the Israeli government airline did not obtain such permission from the Saudi authorities to operate its flights in the same air line between New Delhi and Tel Aviv. In this regard, the Israeli company complained that it was deprived of the same conditions as the Indian company, which could shorten the flight on its aircraft for two hours, thus giving the inequality of competition between the Israeli and Indian companies.



Last month, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu revealed that Oman had allowed El Al's Israeli civil aircraft to pass through its airspace en route to and from India.



