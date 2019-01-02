ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الأربعاء، 02 - يناير - 2019 الساعة 10:19:56م
رئيس الوزراء يؤكد على قدسية الرسالة الإعلامية ودورها الايجابي تجاه الأوطان في السلم والحرب
قال رئيس مجلس الوزراء الدكتور عبدالعزيز صالح بن حبتور إن تاريخ الصراع بين المفكرين والفلاسفة وأنظمة الحكم بشأن حق حرية التعبير يعود إلى ما قبل الميلاد والذي وضحته عدد من الشواهد المنقوشة مثل دستور أثينا وتشريعات حمورابي".
مقتل 37 شخصًا في هجوم مسلح على قرية وسط مالي
قتل 37 شخصًا على الأقل في هجوم على قرية وسط مالي، حسبما ذكرت إذاعة فرنسا الدولية.
ارتفاع إنتاج روسيا اليومي من النفط في ديسمبر
كشفت بيانات وزارة الطاقة الروسية اليوم الأربعاء أن إنتاج البلاد من النفط بلغ 11.45 مليون برميل يوميا في ديسمبر كانون الأول، ارتفاعا من 11.37 مليون برميل يوميا في نوفمبر.
توتنهام يعود للمركز الثاني بفوزه 3-صفر على كارديف
استعاد توتنهام هوتسبير المركز الثاني في الدوري الانجليزي الممتاز لكرة القدم متراجعا بفارق ست نقاط خلف ليفربول المتصدر عقب فوزه 3-صفر على كارديف سيتي المتواضع امس الثلاثاء.
  International
AFP TED ALJIBE
Philippines seek flights to Israel via Saudi airspace
[03/يناير/2019] SANAA, Jan. 2 (Saba) - Philippine media reported Wednesday that Manila is in talks with Riyadh to obtain permission for Philippine planes to cross Saudi airspace en route to Tel Aviv.

Philippine sources said the talks were being held ahead of the launch of the direct air route between Manila and Tel Aviv, via Philippine state lines.

"We have obtained from Israel the privilege of conducting these flights between the two countries, and we hope that we will get permission from the Saudi authorities to pass our aircraft through Saudi airspace on its way back to Tel Aviv," the media quoted Deputy Minister of Communications as saying.

According to him, the route from Manila to Tel Aviv via Saudi airspace would shorten the flight time by at least one hour.

The Philippine state airline is looking to start direct flights from Manila to Tel Aviv during the winter season.

A similar case was witnessed by the Indian state airline, which received permission from the Saudi authorities in March last year to fly its planes across Saudi airspace en route to and from Tel Aviv.

On the other hand, the Israeli government airline did not obtain such permission from the Saudi authorities to operate its flights in the same air line between New Delhi and Tel Aviv. In this regard, the Israeli company complained that it was deprived of the same conditions as the Indian company, which could shorten the flight on its aircraft for two hours, thus giving the inequality of competition between the Israeli and Indian companies.

Last month, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu revealed that Oman had allowed El Al's Israeli civil aircraft to pass through its airspace en route to and from India.

Source: i24News
Saba
العدوان السعودي على اليمن
طيران العدوان يشن ست غارات على صعدة
[02/يناير/2019]
استشهاد أربعة مواطنين وإصابة آخرين بغارات طيران العدوان وقصف المرتزقة
[02/يناير/2019]
استشهاد امرأة وطفلة بقصف صاروخي ومدفعي سعودي في صعدة
[01/يناير/2019]
طيران العدوان يدمر جسر العقلة في مديرية القفلة بمحافظة عمران
[01/يناير/2019]
استشهاد مواطنة وتدمير للممتلكات في استهداف العدوان ومرتزقته لثلاث محافظات
[01/يناير/2019]
