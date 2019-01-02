Saada tribes mobilizes to counter Saudi-led aggression military escalation [03/يناير/2019]

SAADA, Jan. (Saba) – Saada tribes organized a tribal meeting on Wednesday to counter the military escalation waged by the Saudi-led aggression coalition in the battle fronts.

Saada governor Mohammed Jabar Awadh attended the meeting who stressed the importance of enhancing the internal unity to confront the coalition plots that target Yemen.

The meeting greeted sacrifices and triumphs made by the army against the coalition and mercenaries.

saba