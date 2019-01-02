ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الأربعاء، 02 - يناير - 2019 الساعة 10:19:56م
رئيس الوزراء يؤكد على قدسية الرسالة الإعلامية ودورها الايجابي تجاه الأوطان في السلم والحرب
قال رئيس مجلس الوزراء الدكتور عبدالعزيز صالح بن حبتور إن تاريخ الصراع بين المفكرين والفلاسفة وأنظمة الحكم بشأن حق حرية التعبير يعود إلى ما قبل الميلاد والذي وضحته عدد من الشواهد المنقوشة مثل دستور أثينا وتشريعات حمورابي".
مقتل 37 شخصًا في هجوم مسلح على قرية وسط مالي
قتل 37 شخصًا على الأقل في هجوم على قرية وسط مالي، حسبما ذكرت إذاعة فرنسا الدولية.
ارتفاع إنتاج روسيا اليومي من النفط في ديسمبر
كشفت بيانات وزارة الطاقة الروسية اليوم الأربعاء أن إنتاج البلاد من النفط بلغ 11.45 مليون برميل يوميا في ديسمبر كانون الأول، ارتفاعا من 11.37 مليون برميل يوميا في نوفمبر.
توتنهام يعود للمركز الثاني بفوزه 3-صفر على كارديف
استعاد توتنهام هوتسبير المركز الثاني في الدوري الانجليزي الممتاز لكرة القدم متراجعا بفارق ست نقاط خلف ليفربول المتصدر عقب فوزه 3-صفر على كارديف سيتي المتواضع امس الثلاثاء.
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
Army inflicts heavy casualties on Saudi-paid mercenaries over 24 hours
[03/يناير/2019]
SANAA, Jan. 2 (Saba) – The army and popular forces waged military operations against sites Saudi-paid mercenaries in different various over the past 24 hours, inflicting heavy casualties, the Military Media reported on Wednesday.
In border province of Najran, the army foils two attacks by the mercenaries in front of Rashah area and al-Buqa desert, killing and wounding a number of the mercenaries.
In Jizan province, the army's air defense shot down a spy plane in site of al-Dud mountain, while the artillery hit gatherings of the mercenaries in al-Hamra hilltop and Jahfan mountain.
In Jawf province, the army carried out an attack towards sites of the mercenaries in two districts of al-Gail and Khab Washaf, killing and injuring several of the militias, as well as three military vehicles were destroyed.
In Byada province, a number of the mercenaries were killed, including two commanders, and others wounded in the army's artillery attack on sites of Qanih area.
In Hajjah province, the army carried out an offensive against sites and groups of the militias in Haradh district, killing dozens and injuring others, as well as 20 military cars of the mercenaries were destroyed, the official added.
saba
