Trump presents proposal for Democrats to end closure of the federal government [02/يناير/2019] SANAA, Jan. 3 (Saba) - US President Donald Trump made a bid to end the two-week federal government's closure and find a solution to the "border" crisis at the same time.



"President Trump made a serious and good-faith offer to the Democrats to reopen the government, tackle the border crisis and protect all Americans, but they have not shown any reaction so far and have refused to make concessions," White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said in a press release Tuesday night.



"House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has issued a plan that will not contribute to re-opening the government because it has failed to secure the US border and put the needs of other countries above the needs of American citizens," she said.



"Pelosi's plan is a failure because it does not fund US national security or protect US families from human trafficking, drugs and many other crimes," Sanders said.



She noted that President Trump called on Republican and Democratic leaders in Congress to the White House for a briefing on border security from senior officials of the Department of Homeland Security on Wednesday.



Sanders confirmed President Trump's commitment to reach an agreement that would reopen the government and keep Americans safe.





AA

Saba