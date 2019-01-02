ابحث عن:
محلي
عربي ودولي
اقتصاد
رياضة
آخر تحديث: الأربعاء، 02 - يناير - 2019 الساعة 10:19:56م
رئيس الوزراء يؤكد على قدسية الرسالة الإعلامية ودورها الايجابي تجاه الأوطان في السلم والحرب
قال رئيس مجلس الوزراء الدكتور عبدالعزيز صالح بن حبتور إن تاريخ الصراع بين المفكرين والفلاسفة وأنظمة الحكم بشأن حق حرية التعبير يعود إلى ما قبل الميلاد والذي وضحته عدد من الشواهد المنقوشة مثل دستور أثينا وتشريعات حمورابي".
مقتل 37 شخصًا في هجوم مسلح على قرية وسط مالي
قتل 37 شخصًا على الأقل في هجوم على قرية وسط مالي، حسبما ذكرت إذاعة فرنسا الدولية.
ارتفاع إنتاج روسيا اليومي من النفط في ديسمبر
كشفت بيانات وزارة الطاقة الروسية اليوم الأربعاء أن إنتاج البلاد من النفط بلغ 11.45 مليون برميل يوميا في ديسمبر كانون الأول، ارتفاعا من 11.37 مليون برميل يوميا في نوفمبر.
توتنهام يعود للمركز الثاني بفوزه 3-صفر على كارديف
استعاد توتنهام هوتسبير المركز الثاني في الدوري الانجليزي الممتاز لكرة القدم متراجعا بفارق ست نقاط خلف ليفربول المتصدر عقب فوزه 3-صفر على كارديف سيتي المتواضع امس الثلاثاء.
آخر الأخبار:
مناقشة خطة الضرائب لعام 2019 بمحافظة صنعاء
تدمير مدرعة محملة بالمرتزقة في خب والشعف بالجوف
توزيع سلال غذائية وملابس بأمانة العاصمة
الهيئة الوطنية لتنسيق الشؤون الإنسانية تستغرب من تصريح المدير التنفيذي لبرنامج الأغذية
اسم المستخدم: كلمة المرور:
  International
Trump presents proposal for Democrats to end closure of the federal government
[02/يناير/2019] SANAA, Jan. 3 (Saba) - US President Donald Trump made a bid to end the two-week federal government's closure and find a solution to the "border" crisis at the same time.

"President Trump made a serious and good-faith offer to the Democrats to reopen the government, tackle the border crisis and protect all Americans, but they have not shown any reaction so far and have refused to make concessions," White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said in a press release Tuesday night.

"House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has issued a plan that will not contribute to re-opening the government because it has failed to secure the US border and put the needs of other countries above the needs of American citizens," she said.

"Pelosi's plan is a failure because it does not fund US national security or protect US families from human trafficking, drugs and many other crimes," Sanders said.

She noted that President Trump called on Republican and Democratic leaders in Congress to the White House for a briefing on border security from senior officials of the Department of Homeland Security on Wednesday.

Sanders confirmed President Trump's commitment to reach an agreement that would reopen the government and keep Americans safe.


AA
Saba
  المزيد من (International)

العدوان السعودي على اليمن
طيران العدوان يشن ست غارات على صعدة
[02/يناير/2019]
استشهاد أربعة مواطنين وإصابة آخرين بغارات طيران العدوان وقصف المرتزقة
[02/يناير/2019]
استشهاد امرأة وطفلة بقصف صاروخي ومدفعي سعودي في صعدة
[01/يناير/2019]
طيران العدوان يدمر جسر العقلة في مديرية القفلة بمحافظة عمران
[01/يناير/2019]
استشهاد مواطنة وتدمير للممتلكات في استهداف العدوان ومرتزقته لثلاث محافظات
[01/يناير/2019]
عن وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ) | اتفاقية استخدام الموقع | الاتصال بنا
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © 1999 - 2019، وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ)
Powered by