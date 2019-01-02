ابحث عن:
محلي
عربي ودولي
اقتصاد
رياضة
آخر تحديث: الأربعاء، 02 - يناير - 2019 الساعة 10:19:56م
رئيس الوزراء يؤكد على قدسية الرسالة الإعلامية ودورها الايجابي تجاه الأوطان في السلم والحرب
قال رئيس مجلس الوزراء الدكتور عبدالعزيز صالح بن حبتور إن تاريخ الصراع بين المفكرين والفلاسفة وأنظمة الحكم بشأن حق حرية التعبير يعود إلى ما قبل الميلاد والذي وضحته عدد من الشواهد المنقوشة مثل دستور أثينا وتشريعات حمورابي".
مقتل 37 شخصًا في هجوم مسلح على قرية وسط مالي
قتل 37 شخصًا على الأقل في هجوم على قرية وسط مالي، حسبما ذكرت إذاعة فرنسا الدولية.
ارتفاع إنتاج روسيا اليومي من النفط في ديسمبر
كشفت بيانات وزارة الطاقة الروسية اليوم الأربعاء أن إنتاج البلاد من النفط بلغ 11.45 مليون برميل يوميا في ديسمبر كانون الأول، ارتفاعا من 11.37 مليون برميل يوميا في نوفمبر.
توتنهام يعود للمركز الثاني بفوزه 3-صفر على كارديف
استعاد توتنهام هوتسبير المركز الثاني في الدوري الانجليزي الممتاز لكرة القدم متراجعا بفارق ست نقاط خلف ليفربول المتصدر عقب فوزه 3-صفر على كارديف سيتي المتواضع امس الثلاثاء.
آخر الأخبار:
مناقشة خطة الضرائب لعام 2019 بمحافظة صنعاء
تدمير مدرعة محملة بالمرتزقة في خب والشعف بالجوف
توزيع سلال غذائية وملابس بأمانة العاصمة
الهيئة الوطنية لتنسيق الشؤون الإنسانية تستغرب من تصريح المدير التنفيذي لبرنامج الأغذية
اسم المستخدم: كلمة المرور:
  Local
New government needs 3 years to recover its economy : Malaysian Finance Minister
[02/يناير/2019] SANAA, Jan. 2 (Saba) - Malaysian Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng said on Wednesday that the new government needs three years to fully restore its economy after accumulating debts left by the previous government and infiltrating corruption in government institutions.

In a press statement, Eng said Malaysia's economic indicators are very encouraging under the new The Alliance of Hope (Pakatan Harapan) stressing that the new government, which took office last May, will do its utmost to meet the people's aspiration.

He noted that Bloomberg ranked Malaysia among the top 20 economies in the world, adding that other international financial agencies had maintained Malaysia's credit rating for another year.

"These ratings come despite the financial chaos caused by the corruption cases involving the previous government," he said, adding that three years later Malaysia would recover and then seek high-income countries.

Foreign investments in Malaysia rose by 250 percent to 49 billion Malaysian ringgit (12 billion US dollars) in the first nine months of 2018, while exports rose significantly to 96.4 billion ringgit (23.3 billion US dollars), he said.


AA
Saba
  المزيد من (Local)

العدوان السعودي على اليمن
طيران العدوان يشن ست غارات على صعدة
[02/يناير/2019]
استشهاد أربعة مواطنين وإصابة آخرين بغارات طيران العدوان وقصف المرتزقة
[02/يناير/2019]
استشهاد امرأة وطفلة بقصف صاروخي ومدفعي سعودي في صعدة
[01/يناير/2019]
طيران العدوان يدمر جسر العقلة في مديرية القفلة بمحافظة عمران
[01/يناير/2019]
استشهاد مواطنة وتدمير للممتلكات في استهداف العدوان ومرتزقته لثلاث محافظات
[01/يناير/2019]
عن وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ) | اتفاقية استخدام الموقع | الاتصال بنا
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © 1999 - 2019، وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ)
Powered by