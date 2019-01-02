Taiwan President defies China's call for unity [02/يناير/2019] SANAA, Jan. 2 (Saba) - Taiwan will not accept the arrangement of "one country, two systems" with China, Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen said on Wednesday, stressing that negotiations should be conducted between the two sides on an equal basis between the two governments.



Tsai was speaking after Chinese President Xi Jinping said earlier Wednesday that no one can change the fact that Taiwan is part of China and that people on both sides of the Taiwan Straits should seek "to reunite."



Tsai also urged China to understand the thinking and needs of the Taiwanese people.



In a New Year speech delivered earlier this week, Tsai called on China to use peaceful means to resolve its differences with Taiwan and respect its democratic standards.





AA

Saba