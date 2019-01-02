Dozens of Palestinians injured in clashes with Israeli occupation forces east of Bethlehem [02/يناير/2019] SAANA, Jan. 2 (Saba) - Dozens of Palestinian students were suffocated during confrontations with the Israeli occupation forces in the vicinity of a high school east of Bethlehem.



According to media sources today, the students of the school, saying that dozens of students were suffocated by inhaling tear gas fired by the Israeli occupation forces during the confrontations, and threatened to close the school.



The Israeli occupation forces closed the northern entrance to the town of "Tekoa" in full.





AA

Saba