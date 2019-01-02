More than 1,500 people died in Nigeria due to epidemics in 2018 [02/يناير/2019] SANAA, Jan. 2 (Saba) - The Center for Disease Control in Nigeria announced the death of more than 1500 people due to epidemics in 2018.



Epidemics such as cholera, yellow fever, poliomyelitis, malaria and diarrhea caused 1558 deaths, according to the center's reports.



The center noted that the province of Kastina in northern Nigeria recorded the highest percentage of deaths from epidemic diseases,



Cholera caused the highest number of deaths from other epidemic diseases, killing 1,132 people in 30 provinces.



According to the center, Nigeria has entered the dry season, which could cause epidemic diseases to rise in the first half of 2019.





