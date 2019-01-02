ابحث عن:
محلي
عربي ودولي
اقتصاد
رياضة
آخر تحديث: الأربعاء، 02 - يناير - 2019 الساعة 10:19:56م
رئيس الوزراء يؤكد على قدسية الرسالة الإعلامية ودورها الايجابي تجاه الأوطان في السلم والحرب
قال رئيس مجلس الوزراء الدكتور عبدالعزيز صالح بن حبتور إن تاريخ الصراع بين المفكرين والفلاسفة وأنظمة الحكم بشأن حق حرية التعبير يعود إلى ما قبل الميلاد والذي وضحته عدد من الشواهد المنقوشة مثل دستور أثينا وتشريعات حمورابي".
مقتل 37 شخصًا في هجوم مسلح على قرية وسط مالي
قتل 37 شخصًا على الأقل في هجوم على قرية وسط مالي، حسبما ذكرت إذاعة فرنسا الدولية.
ارتفاع إنتاج روسيا اليومي من النفط في ديسمبر
كشفت بيانات وزارة الطاقة الروسية اليوم الأربعاء أن إنتاج البلاد من النفط بلغ 11.45 مليون برميل يوميا في ديسمبر كانون الأول، ارتفاعا من 11.37 مليون برميل يوميا في نوفمبر.
توتنهام يعود للمركز الثاني بفوزه 3-صفر على كارديف
استعاد توتنهام هوتسبير المركز الثاني في الدوري الانجليزي الممتاز لكرة القدم متراجعا بفارق ست نقاط خلف ليفربول المتصدر عقب فوزه 3-صفر على كارديف سيتي المتواضع امس الثلاثاء.
آخر الأخبار:
مناقشة خطة الضرائب لعام 2019 بمحافظة صنعاء
تدمير مدرعة محملة بالمرتزقة في خب والشعف بالجوف
توزيع سلال غذائية وملابس بأمانة العاصمة
الهيئة الوطنية لتنسيق الشؤون الإنسانية تستغرب من تصريح المدير التنفيذي لبرنامج الأغذية
اسم المستخدم: كلمة المرور:
  International
Taiwan is part of China : Jinping
[02/يناير/2019] SANAA, Jan. 2 (Saba) - President Xi Jinping stressed today that China's greatness, national advancement and reunification across the Taiwan Strait is a history that can never be blocked by any person or force.

The Chinese president, also general secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks at a conference to mark the 40th anniversary of the "Letter to the Homeland of Taiwan", according official Chinese Xihnua stated.

Xi said the historical and legal facts that Taiwan is part of China, and the two sides across the Taiwan Strait belong to one China and can never be changed by any person or force.

All cross-Straits people are Chinese, who have a natural blood link and national identity, a fact that can never be changed by any person or force, Xi said.

Xi said the peaceful and stable development of cross-strait conditions and the development of cross-strait relations represent a trend of age that can never be stopped by any person or force.


AA
Saba
  المزيد من (International)

العدوان السعودي على اليمن
طيران العدوان يشن ست غارات على صعدة
[02/يناير/2019]
استشهاد أربعة مواطنين وإصابة آخرين بغارات طيران العدوان وقصف المرتزقة
[02/يناير/2019]
استشهاد امرأة وطفلة بقصف صاروخي ومدفعي سعودي في صعدة
[01/يناير/2019]
طيران العدوان يدمر جسر العقلة في مديرية القفلة بمحافظة عمران
[01/يناير/2019]
استشهاد مواطنة وتدمير للممتلكات في استهداف العدوان ومرتزقته لثلاث محافظات
[01/يناير/2019]
عن وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ) | اتفاقية استخدام الموقع | الاتصال بنا
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © 1999 - 2019، وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ)
Powered by