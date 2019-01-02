Taiwan is part of China : Jinping [02/يناير/2019] SANAA, Jan. 2 (Saba) - President Xi Jinping stressed today that China's greatness, national advancement and reunification across the Taiwan Strait is a history that can never be blocked by any person or force.



The Chinese president, also general secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks at a conference to mark the 40th anniversary of the "Letter to the Homeland of Taiwan", according official Chinese Xihnua stated.



Xi said the historical and legal facts that Taiwan is part of China, and the two sides across the Taiwan Strait belong to one China and can never be changed by any person or force.



All cross-Straits people are Chinese, who have a natural blood link and national identity, a fact that can never be changed by any person or force, Xi said.



Xi said the peaceful and stable development of cross-strait conditions and the development of cross-strait relations represent a trend of age that can never be stopped by any person or force.





